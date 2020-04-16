Neither the COVID-19 crisis will stop or slow Brexit, the U.K. government says.

Not even Covid-19 will stop Brexit, or at least the British government says.

Fresh off the separation, business leaders Michel Barnier and David Frost returned to discussions this week – albeit far away – before formal negotiations are expected to resume on Monday.

But the virus changed everything in just a few weeks. Not only is the attention of ministers and officials focused elsewhere, the financial damage from lock-down is set to be a real shock: the U.K. economy. could shrink by 35 percent, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility. Fearing the double whammy of Covid and Brexit, many business leaders have urged, and expect, a delay. Most recently, the head of the IMF called for an extension.

They may fail. On Thursday, Downing Street not only repeated the long line that the U.K. did not seek an extension during the Brexit transition, but added that it would reject any request for one from the EU. This marks a crackdown on the British position, and increases the risk the country may have, in the bloc crash at the end of the year without a trade deal.

Paradoxically, the virus could give the government a political incentive to press ahead: the cost of leaving the EU could be dwarfed by that of the virus. If the economy recovers next year, the upside could be attributed to the exit of the EU (and the costs of leaving it forever open to debate). Some businesses will welcome the assurance, as David Merrick of the U.K. said. Insults to my colleagues Ed Robinson and Katie Linsell here.

Boris Johnson still needs to tread, as Bloomberg Opinion’s Therese Raphael notes. The British did not want the teacher to interrupt the arcana of quotas and tariffs when doctors and nurses complained of equipment shortages. But he will review opinion polls, and is flexible before. The last time he postponed Brexit, Johnson made sure he could see that everything was done to avoid delay – before giving one. Until June, then, the easy decision is to decide.

