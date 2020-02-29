Nelson finds comparisons and contrast amongst Clinton and Trump

By
Nellie McDonald
-
nelson-finds-comparisons-and-contrast-amongst-clinton-and-trump



By
Invoice Dries


Up-to-date: February 29, 2020 four: 05 AM CT |
Posted: February 29, 2020 four: 05 AM CT

Michael Nelson
Invoice Clinton
Donald Trump
2020 presidential marketing campaign
Day by day Memphian Politics podcast

Bill Dries

Bill Dries

Monthly bill Dries covers metropolis govt and politics. He is a native Memphian and has been a reporter for more than 40 years.

Part Emails

Indication up to get the latest articles from the Metro area.

  1. 1.

    Brother Joel, CBHS legend, off for sabbatical, then retirement




  2. 2.

    Tops Bar-B-Q to open new Bartlett site this summertime




  3. 3.

    Catholic Diocese releases list of 20 monks ‘credibly accused’ of baby sexual abuse




  4. 4.

    Kat Gordon’s leap of religion, Muddy’s Bake Shop, turns three on Leap Working day




  5. 5.

    DoubleTree to come to be a Marriott ‘Autograph’ lodge