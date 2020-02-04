Nelson Mandela ‘gaffe’ causes huge confusion among EastEnders viewers

EastEnders is known for having pretty special scenes, and the episode on Monday (February 3) left fans of the soap a little confused.

Ian Beale sat at his dining table while bickering with Sharon Mitchell and Kathy Beale over the latest actions of his son Bobby.

During the episode of Friday, the killer of children pushed Dennis Rickman Jr on the ground and the young person thus was struck the head on a coffee table, reflecting the murder of Lucy Beale.

Ian, Kathy and Sharon continued to argue about the altercation on tonight’s show, but that was when the viewers became extremely confused.

Above Ian’s shoulder, a series of family photos is lined up on a fireplace, next to a fairly large photo of Nelson Mandela sitting among them.

The portrait really stood out and the public couldn’t take their eyes off it. Rushing on Twitter, viewers wanted to know why the image was on the EastEnders scene.

Ian Beale has a photo of Nelson Mandela in his living room.

A spectator asked, “How is it that Ian has a framed photo of Nelson Mandela in the living room? #EastEnders.”

A second asked, “Why did Ian Beale get a framed photo of Nelson Mandela in his #Eastenders house.”

A third added: “Why does Ian Beale have a big picture of Nelson Mandela on his chimney? #Eastenders.”

“This photo of Nelson Mandela looking at Ian and judging him. #EastEnders,” said one fan.

“Wtf is going on in EastEnders why Ian has a framed photo of Nelson Mandela?” asked a confused fan.

MyLondon contacted the BBC to confirm the reason for the image – if there are of course – Ian Beale could just be a fan!

EastEnders is broadcast every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on BBC One.

