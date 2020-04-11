Nene Leakes at Pale Fans asks for a shot at Wendy Williams Feud

Nene Leakes from The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been through a number of controversial events at the same time. The Bravo reality star has picked up a fight with her co-stars Eva Marcille and Kandi Burruss, and Wendy Williams has dragged her into another. The latter joins Leakes as he announces to the world that his calling on FaceTime has been announced.

Nene Leakes | Annette Brown / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal and Getty Images

Why is Wendy Williams named Nene Leakes?

Leakes is doing Instagram Live meetings where he talks with his fans. Last Friday he began work on one with his former co-star Kim Zolciak. While her friend is waiting to join the ad, Leakes hopes to see Kelekona, as she sees it.

“On Friday evening I went home thinking about my job … my phone was ringing after 10 a.m. and Nene… I said,” Hello Nene, why are you calling “Why do we have a cell phone, do you have a big house? What do you do? ‘” Williams said. “‘ (NeNe’s voice), ‘Daughter.’ ‘ Why do you talk so much? “He said, ‘I am here with all my people …’”

Nene Leakes locks in a new song and the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ album will be released soon. This and other updates to these Search Methods. pic.twitter.com/axzS2sKWdj

– Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) April 6, 2020

TV personality says he doesn’t want to make video calls, not even with his parents.

“You know I’m not the face or the face for FaceTime, period,” added Williams. “If I didn’t do my own parents’ show, why would I do it for someone there. I like NeNe, but there’s always someone on me. “

Williams explained to his viewer that he thought Leakes was “under attack” because he had not given her a lift before.

“In fact, this is where the intruders come in. She said, ‘Wendy, look’ – she painted her hair and makeup and her wall with all her people – told That is, ‘We’re getting it and I want you to be the speaker. Saying, ‘NeNe, I did that one time.’ Remember my face? One time! I am very clear that I am not a Housewife. Sadly, my work is more … different … than family life. I don’t need to look that way. “

Nene Leakes destroyed the fans

From Leakes’s great role in the human race, fans have been waiting until his next announcement to ask him to cook the tea while filming with Williams. The rapper wants his thoughts on the talk show host calling him on the government television. However, the RHOA star has been a bit over the top talking about the deal and has only cut down on his loved ones.

“If you ask me anything about Wendy’s, please don’t do it,” she said to fans. “I won’t answer a question for Wendy. I will not answer any more questions about Wendy, and for the third time I will not answer any questions about Wendy. I’m not exactly a friend of mine, I don’t love the idea of ​​what you think. “

“Every question I ask them, I want him to do it,” he said. “I’m always upbeat, I’m going to be consistent. I’m not a pro. I’m not the only one.

The Art Museum of the Arts is in Atlanta on Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The Wendy Williams Show is a show hosted by a video stream, looking at your place list for times and trends.