[nene-leakes-enthusiasts-explain-to-him-they-also-need-phaedra-parks-at-rhoa]

NeNe Leakes shared his Sunday outfit on his social media account, and whilst quite a few admirers praised his class and elegance, extra followers debated all sorts of RHOA-linked difficulties. Check out the debate beneath.

“Nene appears to be getting older backwards,” a follower mentioned, and far more of his enthusiasts agreed.

An individual said that Phaedra Parks ought to return to the present: “Infant, I like you for the housewives, you make the housewives, your readings and opinions give me the lifetime we ​​need Phaedra too. It is also enjoyment to see her.”

Another follower posted: “I are not able to hold out until eventually you appear to Philadelphia and get a cheesesteak future weekend,” and yet another follower wrote: “@neneleakes you’re in tonight’s episode, if so, article.”

Individuals have been telling NeNe for a even though that they will no for a longer time see RHOA if they do not return to the plan quickly.

Just one commenter stated: “@neneleakes you are Old G, they need to regard your name, you are the system, they could hardly ever locate anyone to swap you, ❤️ position ❤️ @neneleakes,quot.

Just one of NeNe’s followers praised her natural beauty and reported: “Generally searching quite wonderful, proficient and stunning.”

Another person else posted this: ‘I just needed you to know that you are an inspiration to all black ladies. No make any difference what comes about on truth television that is television, I see every little thing you do for women of all ages, and I sincerely appreciate it. I just received tired 43, and I experienced challenging instances past year, and looking at you and how you behave makes me truly feel that I can do additional and be a better self irrespective of how outdated I am. Thanks @neneleakes. “

An additional commenter wrote: ‘Nene, are you in the housewives of ATL tonight since that is the only way I will see it? I haven’t been watching because you might be not there 😂 ’

Aside from this, NeNe shared a image with Gregg Leakes for Valentine’s Day, and lovers were happy to see these two together.



Submit views:

four four



