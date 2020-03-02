NeNe Leakes has the ideal instant of his life with Wendy Williams, but people today strike the tv presenter’s wig – Observe the online video

NeNe Leakes would seem to have had a excellent weekend. He expended his Sunday with Tv set host Wendy Williams, and also produced confident to publish a video clip with the two on his social media account.

You can watch the movie underneath, and you will see that some of NeNe’s fans are shading Wendy due to the fact of the wig she wears.

A person reported: ‘Why can’t she (Wendy) dress in some of her perform wigs outside the house? Because that appears hay, “and a different follower agreed:” Wendy was way too abundant for her wigs to hold on the lookout like this. “

A different follower released this: “They have the strangest friendship, omg each and every moment they loathe just about every other they like every single other as sisters,” when another human being reported, “I am sorry, I assumed it was two white women who tanned.”

Just one individual joked and claimed: “Me and my close friend after the brunch / day social gathering is above,quot and an additional follower shaded Wendy for not combing her hair: “So what?! Why Wendy’s hair is never done out of your show? I don’t comprehend. “

Someone else appeared to be on the exact exact same site and explained: “I hate that Wendy by no means puts work into her wigs when she is observed in community.” It can be like I want to be a focus on for memes and roasts. “

Aside from this, NeNe preferred to impress his enthusiasts with an outfit not way too extended back.

Just lately, he posted some new pics in which he employs a piece of Fendi, and a lot of trend fans appreciated this outfit.

Other followers, on the other hand, criticized NeNe and accused her of making use of also much Photoshop.

“See you,quot NeNe subtitled a person of his posts, and some who hated stated they couldn’t see the real NeNe due to the fact of the filters or Photoshop.



