NeNe Leakes makes it clear that he did not spit on Moore, but wishes that he did – Up News Info

Go chileeeee, housewives do it … AGAIN! This time NeNe Leakes has made things clear and it is getting very hot.

In a very interesting tweet, NeNe makes it clear that she is not a fan of her co-start Kenia Moore, and although she did not physically commit a crazy act, I wish she had. Apparently NeNe and Kenya had a heated discussion about an RHOA episode, and people seem to be linking that they are really spitting in Kenya!

She must be spit on all the terrible things she has said and done! Because I started to poop with me all season long, lay on me and said that I am high and bipolar. Enjoy the moment, in addition to the recent tweet you’ve posted! I did the act but I didn’t spit! I wish I had it! No regrets

– NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) January 16, 2020

In the mid-season trailer you can see that NeNe Leakes cannot participate in a physical battle with Kenya, but perhaps it has gone a bit further. It looks like she started gesturing like she was going to spit.

After some crazy reactions to the trailer, NeNe says he didn’t spit in Kenya, but he deserves it!

Kenya has admitted that NeNe did not really spit, but says there is no possibility of having a friendship even after considering it.

“I think she’s pretty dead to me,” Kenya said. “If someone tries to spit you out, I think they’ll never be your friends.”

What do you think, Roomies? Has NeNe taken it too far?

