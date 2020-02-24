nene-leakes-nicknamed-&-#-39-messy-&-#-39-soon-after-the-assembly-with-the-ex-spouse-of-phaedra-parks,-apollo-nida

%MINIFYHTML225362b0ed5ca304d707e868ea50909e11%

%MINIFYHTML225362b0ed5ca304d707e868ea50909e12%

Instagram

Although it appears to be that both equally NeNe and his former co-star of & # 39 RHOA & # 39 , who is joined by his fiance Sherien Almufti, enjoy the assembly, some Web consumers do not consider it is a superior shift.

Up News Facts –



NeNe leaks lately experienced a mini meeting with his ex "The genuine housewives of Atlanta"star Apollo Nida. The television star ran into the ex-husband of Phaedra Parks although I was in Philadelphia for the comedy tour "Females Evening Out."

It was explained that all through his presentation on The Achieved Philly, Nene fulfilled Apollo in the backstage. Apollo, who was joined by his girlfriend Sherien Almufti, even went to his Instagram account to share a photograph of the night.

%MINIFYHTML225362b0ed5ca304d707e868ea50909e13% %MINIFYHTML225362b0ed5ca304d707e868ea50909e14%

"We had a fantastic time dating @neneleakes very last evening," so he captioned the increase-on that featured him with Bravo's character, which appeared beautiful on a leopard print major and denims. "The present was incredibly enjoyable. Just after all these a long time, many thanks for the same superb vibes and good energy. #Muchsuccess."

%MINIFYHTML225362b0ed5ca304d707e868ea50909e15%

%MINIFYHTML225362b0ed5ca304d707e868ea50909e16%

Sherien also shared on her personal a few of photos of her and NeNe whom she called her "twin." She wrote in the caption: "Me and my twins @neneleakes, thanks for currently being so sweet, we had a wonderful time."

Even though it appeared that both NeNe and Apollo relished the assembly, some Web customers did not assume it was a very good mood on NeNe's portion. "MESSSYYYY," one individual wrote in the comments area. "It is messy like hell," a Twitter person stated.

On the other hand, many others promptly arrived to defend NeNe. "People are contacting Nene messy, but what the fuck … he was at the display, so he wasn't supposed to get a picture … folks are also assuming that he and Phaedra are in a terrible area. Older people they know how to be. cordial, "described a single.

Echoing the sentiment, another mentioned: "I see almost nothing erroneous with this. He arrived to his demonstrate and supported her. If Phaedra has no complications, why?" Meanwhile, somebody was "happy to see that NeNe and Apollo were still close friends, attractive."