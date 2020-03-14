NeNe Leakes showcases perfect makeup and fans are here for this look – Top News Top

NeNe Leakes posted a picture on his social media account showing an amazing picture. Her makeup looks perfect and her fans and followers praise her look.

NeNe fans send their best wishes in the comments.

Someone said, “I loved you for the edge with Angela yes …” and another follower posted this: “Yes, Madam Athens, GA! I’m a UGA Bulldog – Go ahead girl – Keep representing …”

Other followers wished us a “Happy Friday to you and your family,” and a blessed day and life.

Someone else said: ‘@neneleakes You were great at the Angela Yee show! I really liked it! And one commenter posted this: “Happy Friday, great and continues to shine.”

One commenter posted this: “Happy Friday to you, Mrs. Nene Leakes and God is good and bless America. Amen to you Nene Leakes, my favorite true 2020 Atlanta star housewife.”

Someone else said, “I want you to always tell your truth, and I want you to not let anyone scare you.”

One commenter posted this: “I love him, I love him, I love him … I love that when someone comes to you … you drink a lot harder if not a billion times more.”

One fan said: Girl Girl Hay Nene looking for everything fresh !! How nice to have a good Friday! “And another follower posted this: ‘You were so good at Lip Service … I love your transparency! It was so good.

Another fan praised NeNe and said: Hay Hay Nene Girl Looking All Fresh !! How nice to have a good Friday! “

In other news, We entered when Princess Love cries and falls on Ray J.

It seems that Ray J and Princess Love are about to spill tea on the ups and downs of their relationship in a new show on the Zeus network. The Shade Chamber made this announcement a few hours ago.

Will you watch this tomorrow?

Post Views:

0 0