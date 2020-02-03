NeNe Leakes shows off its Super Bowl look and fans notice it has dropped out – Up News Info

NeNe Leakes shared a few photos on his social media account that shows the orange look he wore for the Super Bowl. Fans appreciated the outfit, but what they liked best was the fact that NeNe lost some weight and looks fantastic these days.

View below his photos that he has shared on his social media account.

“I’m still WINNING here with the boys # superbowl2020 @yogotti,” NeNe wrote one of his photos.

A follower did not know what NeNe was wearing and shadowed her and said: “Nene, why are you wearing my curtains? Haha JK. You look beautiful as always. I love you 😘😘 ’

A fan hit the enemy and said “Versace is called very high end.”

Someone else also praised NeNe’s outfit and said, “Bright colors look great on your chocolate skin,” and another follower placed this: “Honestly, I don’t think you can get better! Whatever you do, go like this great! & # 39;

An Instagram installer also praised the appearance of NeNe and said, “Nene, you look so good! I love it, quot;

Another commentator posted this: “Have fun in Miami. Stay with the boys and stay positive and keep smiling. The “menzzzz, quot; will take good care of you and show you the best moment. Here it is for you: you deserve it all.”

Someone else said: & # 39; Good morning, the outfit is fantastic, I love it, as we always said on the day you combed your hair & # 39 ;, and another follower posted this: & # 39; Beautiful NeNe, I love the colors you wear, they look good Lady❤ & # 39;

Just a day earlier, NeNe revealed to his fans that he enjoys hanging out with the boys, according to his recent post on social media.

“We lit on MIA # SuperBowl2020! I always prefer to stay with the boys! My twin brother @iamjamiefoxx @therealtank @charliemackfirstout @iamalexavant @ breyon.prescott “, NeNe subtitled his message.

Fans and fans agreed and said hanging out with the boys definitely means less drama.

