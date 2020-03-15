NeNe Leakes tells her fans she’s scared these days and they comfort her – Up News Info

NeNe Leakes has just told his fans that he is scared during this terrible coronavirus outbreak. A few days ago, the WHO declared the outbreak a pandemic, and people began to panic.

NeNe also feels this fear that began to spread around the world at such difficult times, but her fans tell her they are still here for her and offer their full support.

Someone said, “I don’t know why this got me going !!!! If they knew you were really a letter, the word; in real life,” and one follower jokingly said, “haha, Snapchat has us warned for so long “

One commenter advised NeNe: Eso That’s the best thing you can do is stay safe! Be sure to wash your hands to avoid contracting the existing virus! I love you Nene Leakes, wish I could meet you and want to get your autograph! You are a great inspiration for young girls and grown women! You are so wonderful, amazing, beautiful, precious, beautiful, beautiful and delightful! ❤️ Can’t wait for next RHOA season! ‘

One follower said: ‘Do you remember the swine flu when Obama was president? Yeah, that’s not so bad. You are good “.

One fan wrote, “Where’s our RHOA record on your YouTube channel? Hahaha, I want to get your thoughts on episodes 😁😁” and someone else posted this: “These girls needed a pandemic to keep them safe from you at the meeting, cit;. & # 39;

Another follower wrote, “Baby, please tell me Mrs. Rona is not stopping the dating shoot.”

Someone else said, “I’m glad your comedy tour wasn’t touched!” Next weekend “# Vegas, cit; it will light up, but chances are the tournament won’t happen, we’ll just have to wait and see.

NeNe also sent her best wishes to her fans and she sent them a message of encouragement.

