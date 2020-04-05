Nene Leakes tells Kandi Burruss to use her for vigilance

Nene Leakes from the Real Housewives of Atlanta is not afraid to speak her mind. OG is the last of the franchise to have fought Kenya Moore in these 12 years and is now finding another fight. Leakes is calling on Kandi Burruss for not looking at her friend or holding her.

Nene Leakes and Kandi Burruss | Mike Pont / WireImage / Marcus Ingram / photographed

Nene Leakes and Kandi Burruss feud

As season 12 of RHOA plays, the films are very strong in community situations. Leakes revealed on his YouTube channel that he thought Burruss had not been involved in any of the other fights and had been anointed during the break.

“For some reason, Kandi can’t be on my side,” Leakes explained. “The idea of ​​this girl – every year – is sitting in her council and just telling me until, she can’t say, NeNe is right about this. ‘But he wants to laugh and talk to the people who make the fisherman and the old lady? It’s crazy.’

Leakes did not understand why Burruss opposed him because they had never had a problem before. Grammy wins are a huge surprise — that’s why it’s in the middle of a fight with Leakes.

“I want to get started on it,” Burruss told Entertainment Tonight. “Just keep up with these guys and try to get people to [think] when I come to him now, since I was the only one who wanted to go out with him at the beginning.” time, like, I’m the one who tried to get everyone back on the same page, so I don’t know why it changed the mindset to seduce the victims I have something against him. I think he’s from Kenya’s [Moore] friends. ”

What do they say on billions of websites?

Leakes and Burruss decided to share a blog by sharing ideas on an Instagram post.

“I can’t say he didn’t have any problems with me,” Burruss wrote in the Housewivesofatl section. “He kept talking about me afterwards & we didn’t argue the whole time. What can I say to him instead of the laugh I made about the boys in his luncheon not Are his real friends ??? & i dont have much to share about it so what is he really responsible for? . ”

Leakes did not dismiss those words and replied directly in his note to the RHOA line, “I heard that you are having trouble seeing this moment because no one is talking. So take it seriously. this with a little help. Just call me 911 OK. “

In a statement, Leakes replied, “All the girls will sit in your interview room on time and talk about me.” Leakes wrote. “I’m a soldier! So, I guess I have nothing to say.

Nene Leakes believes in being careful

Leakes firmly believes Burruss and Moore are coming after the investigation.

“That’s why they do what they do, because they think, with the name NeNe, it’s dangerous,” Leakes told Tonight’s entertainment. “That’s what my daughter is like, you know, right? I’m a girl.”

The Art Museum of the Arts is in Atlanta on Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.