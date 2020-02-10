NEON acquires the psychodrama Shirley with Elisabeth Moss

NEON acquires rights to Elisabeth Moss’ psychodrama Shirley

According to Bong Joon-Ho parasite Made history last night at the Academy Awards when they won four major Oscar awards, including Best Director and Best Film. Deadline brings news that Neon has successfully acquired North American distribution rights for director Josephine Decker’s upcoming psychodrama film Shirley. Actor Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss (The story of the maid) the film is about the celebrated horror author Shirley Jackson (The lottery. Hill House’s haunted house), who died in 1965 at the age of 48.

NEON is best known for publishing award-winning films like: The Biopic Dramedy I, Tonya with Margot Robbie; the historical drama Portrait of a burning lady; the documentary film Honey country; and Bong Joon-Ho’s dark comedy thriller parasite, The distributor recently acquired the rights to two films that consist of Andy Samberg’s romantic comedy Palm Springs; and the romantic drama Ammonite with the Golden Globe winners Saoire Ronan and Kate Winslet.

Based on Susan Scarf Merrell’s novel of the same name Shirley tells the story of a young couple moving in with Jackson and their Bennington College professor, Stanley Hyman, hoping to start a new life. Instead, they find themselves fed for a psychodrama that inspires Jackson’s next great novel.

The film stars award-winning actress Elisabeth Moss (The story of the maid, her smell) as Shirley Jackson, Michael Stuhlbarg (Call me by your name. The shape of the water) as Stanley Edgar Hyman, Logan Lerman (Advantages of a wallflower) as Fred Nemser and Odessa Young (The daughter) as Rose Nemser.

Shirley Directed by Josephine Decker based on a script adapted by Sarah Gubbins. Christine Vachon and David Hinojosa from Killer Films produce together with Moss, Gubbins and Sue Naegle. Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman of the Los Angeles Media Fund also act as producers and financiers.

The film had its world premiere last month at the Sundance Film Festival 2020, at which Decker won the award of the US special jury for author films.