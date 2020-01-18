Nepal avalanche: 4 South Koreans, 3 Nepalese leaders among 7 missing persons

January 18 (UPI) – A tourism official announced on Saturday that four South Koreans and three Nepalese tour guides are among seven missing after an avalanche on a Himalayan mountain in northwest Nepal was found.

The avalanche hit Friday near a base camp in the Annapurna region at 10,600 feet, about 150 km northwest of Nepal’s capital Kathmandu, after heavy snowfall, officials said.

“We have received reports that four South Koreans and three Nepalis are out of contact after the Annapurna incident,” said Mira Dhakal of the Nepal Tourism Department on Saturday. “A rescue team was dispatched last night.”

The four missing South Koreans include two women in their 30s and 50s and two men in their 50s who were volunteer teachers in Nepal, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that five other South Korean members of the same team are safe and seeking protection in a lodge.

The Nepalese police were on foot on Saturday morning and a helicopter is on standby to transfer survivors to Pokhara.

According to the Ministry, bad weather conditions have hindered the use of helicopters in the search.