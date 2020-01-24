Nepal confirms first case of new coronavirus | world

Wuhan Airport is the epicenter of the virus outbreak. – Reuters picture

KATHMANDU, January 24 – A Nepalese student from China was tested positive for the new corona virus in Kathmandu today, making it the first confirmed case in the Himalayas.

“One patient tested positive for coronavirus. He is a Nepalese student studying in China, ”Mahendra Shrestha, spokesman for the Ministry of Health, told Reuters.

The student came home from Wuhan in China during the holidays, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. He is monitored and the people in close contact with him are examined.

The airport in Wuhan, the virus’ epicenter, was closed on January 23.

The ministry said it is seeking health information from all passengers traveling from China to Nepal.

China has stepped up efforts to contain the virus, killing 25 people and infecting more than 800 people. Public transport was closed in 10 cities, the temples were closed and a new hospital was quickly built to treat the infected. – Reuters