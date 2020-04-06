Nepal extends Covid-19 lockdown till 15 April

Nepal Key Minister KP Sharma Oli | PTI

Kathmandu: The Nepal government on Monday prolonged the ongoing nationwide lockdown by another eight times until April 15 to comprise the distribute of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Nepal has so considerably recorded 9 COVID-19 situations, out of which 1 man or woman has recovered.

The conclusion to lengthen the lockdown was taken at a Cupboard assembly as the region entered into the next stage of the coronavirus outbreak with the initial case of locally transmitted human being confirmed on Friday in Western Nepal.

This is the second time that the governing administration has prolonged the lockdown.

The federal government had to begin with announced a week-very long nationwide shutdown on March 24. On March 29, it was extended till April 7.

The Cabinet assembly also built the selection to advise President Bidya Devi Bhandari to finish the Parliament session in the check out of the coronavirus disaster.

The periods of the Dwelling of Representatives and the Nationwide Assembly slated for March 26 and April 5 respectively was postponed and scheduled for April 12.

