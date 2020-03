nepsac-ladies-basketball-event-outcomes

NEPSAC quarterfinal ladies basketball tournament scores. All Semifinal matchups will be played on Saturday, March seven. Please verify college web sites for official tipoff times.

Class AA



Bradford Christian Academy 48, St Andrew’s Faculty 45



Worcester Academy 72, Rivers College 43



New Hampton College 72, Tabor Academy 71



Noble and Greenough 69, Northfield Mount Hermon 27

SEMIFINALS

New Hampton School @ Worcester Academy



Bradford Christian Academy @ Noble & Greenough

Class A



Tilton School 67, Philips Andover Academy 34



Marianapolis Prep 75, Choate Rosemary Hall 25



Loomis Chaffee 49, Buckingham Browne & Nichols 33



Deerfield Academy 81, Thayer Academy 57

SEMIFINALS

Loomis Chaffee @ Tilton School



Deerfield Academy @ Marianapolis Prep

Class B



Proctor Academy 52, Lawrence Academy 41



St Luke’s University 79, Williston Northampton Faculty 52



Brooks University 79, Cushing Academy 52



Groton College 53, Pass up Proctor’s University 31

SEMIFINALS

Proctor Academy @ Brooks Faculty



Groton College @ St Luke’s Faculty

Course C



Dexter Southfield 66, Millbrook College 22



Brewster Academy 38, Holderness University 32



Beaver Region Working day Faculty 76, Hamden Corridor College 43



Environmentally friendly Farms Academy 58, Ethel Walker University 54

SEMIFINALS

Brewster Academy @ Beaver State Day College



Greens Farms Academy @ Dexter Southfield School

Class D



The Gunnery 59, Montrose College 38



Vermont Academy 82, Watkinson College 25



Wooster School 70, Winchendon Faculty 29



Dublin University 43, Covenant Christian Academy 30

SEMIFINALS

The Gunnery @ Vermont Academy



Wooster Faculty @ Lexington Christian Academy

Course E



Hyde University (ME) 68, Chapel Hill Chauncy Corridor 15



Brimmer & May possibly University 54, Chase Collegiate Faculty 49



Darrow College 80, Masters College (CT) 61



Dublin Faculty 43, Covenant Christian Academy 30

SEMIFINALS

Brimmer & May College @ Hyde University



Dublin School @ Darrow Faculty