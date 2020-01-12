Neptunus awkwardly encourages us through Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

Loading...

Schools of fish swim as one. Birds come together in formation. People are relatively terribly uncomfortable and constantly meet. We need to be trained to march or dance synchronously. Do not give up. The discourse may not be perfect, but this change in Neptune suggests that it is better to have a messy interaction than none at all.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). You have to be pretty safe to let your curiosity lead you from the known world. Either that or you must be bored enough that you feel that you have nothing to lose.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Life is more surprising today in the close-up view. Zoom in with your lens, because the best events will be so small that less attentive people would miss them. Not you.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). There is no good reason to bother people who do not accept your proposal if there are so many others in the area who are very interested in everything you have to offer.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). You realize that what you do is important for others. Whatever position you take, they will adjust to your new position. The reason that you are familiar with influence is that you use it with maturity.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Your beating heart seems to give you the Morse code signal for “return now”, but this is just old biology that messes with a contemporary goal. Move through the fear. You can do this.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). In a situation where one person tries to control the scene, your assertive communication will change the game, restore balance and let everyone know what is and isn’t tolerated.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 23). The failure of creativity is not a bad idea, but a lack of commitment. A stupid idea with a full commitment will pass brilliantly, while a half-hearted brilliant idea will fall flat.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). Although it is difficult enough to achieve a goal that can be achieved with a simple, clear plan, it is not what appeals to you. The strange problem that nobody else wants to tackle is today only your speed.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). It is easier to hear ‘no, not today’ than ‘no, never’. It is nicer to sprinkle some hope in the mix. You will not regret simply leaving the door open.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). It has many advantages to physically push yourself. You get a stream of good chemistry, clear thoughts and pure energy. You will be tired when your head hits the pillow and you will sleep well.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). You will be surprised by the behavior of people. Keep this in mind, but do not make decisions based on one isolated body. Who a person is at any time is not who he always is.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). We cannot play every role in our lives, but we do have control over who goes into it in some of them. You will remember why you chose someone and then continue to choose for these reasons and more.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (November 27). It will be a sensation to participate in privileges that you did not have and could not afford when you were younger. You go after an idea that has been around for years. You will enjoy a friendly and loving company that also challenges you. Participation in a competition motivates lifestyle improvements and travel. Libra and Leo love you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 39, 1, 8 and 30.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTIONS: “I am a Capricorn pediatrician and I think I am in love with a nurse in my practice. We have worked together for almost a year. We are both single and have only been extremely professional. I am concerned about taking of an opportunity and exploring this relationship and ruining a perfectly beautiful professional report in the process. The woman I am talking about is a Cancer. What should I do? ”

Capricorns are more comfortable if they follow the protocol and the etiquette to the letter. And the more comfortable you are, the more confident and attractive you will be. If the rules at work prohibit romance between colleagues, honor that. If there is no limitation in your work policy, go indirect to see if this attraction is mutual. Casually let one of the friends of this cancer woman know that you might be interested. Ask if she is involved with someone. There is great potential between Capricorn and Cancer when you approach the relationship with the greatest possible reserve and tact. Also note that cancer is very intuitive and probably already feels your interest. Read the subtle signs she gives to discover whether or not you should continue.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: The course of rock and roll was forever changed by the licks of Jimi Hendrix. A tragic childhood brought Hendrix in search of freedom, personal expression and artistic liberation through his love affair with the electric guitar. Hendrix was born when the sun, Mercury and Venus were in the passionate and adventurous fire sign of Sagittarius. “Excuse me while I kiss heaven.” – Jimi Hendrix

