nergal:-i-wanted-ville-valo-on-my-new-album

Behemoth frontman Nergal has discovered that he experimented with to recruit HIM singer Ville Valo for his Me And That Gentleman aspect-undertaking.

Talking completely to Steel Hammer, Nergal said that he tried out to enlist Ville for Me And That Man’s upcoming 2nd album, New Person, New Music, Very same Shit, Vol. one.

“I reached out to Ville Valo to sing the song Coming Home,” says Nergal. “He preferred the tune and explained he really desired to do it. He said, ‘I may well just adhere to the choruses.’ And then he just bailed on me. I shed link with the man.”

Nergal provides that he rather enlisted Sivert Høyem, frontman with Norwegian alt-rockers Madrugada, to sing on the tune as a substitute.

“He’s a single of my all-time favorite singers,” says Nergal. “I took place to be at their clearly show in Berlin. I designed it backstage and we begun chatting. He was pleased to help.”

New Male, New Tunes, Same Shit, Vol. 1 options an all-star forged of guest singers and musicians, which includes Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Trivium’s Matt Heafy, Mastodon’s Brent Hinds and former Emperor frontman Ihsahn.

It follows Me And That Man’s debut album, 2017’s Songs Of Enjoy And Loss of life, a collaboration with veteran British singer John Porter. Nergal says his romantic relationship with Porter broke down during the subsequent European tour.

“On a own level, it was unachievable to keep on,” states Nergal. “I haven’t found him considering that. He’s these kinds of a weirdo that I really don’t know if he’s likely to punch me or give me a hug the upcoming time I see him.”

New Man, New Tunes, Same Shit, Vol. one is out on March 27 through Napalm. You can go through a evaluation of the album in the upcoming challenge of Metallic Hammer, out March three.

Me And That Person: New Man, New Songs, Very same Shit, Vol.1



1. Run With The Satan, feat. Jørgen Munkeby (Shining NO)



two. Coming Property, feat. Siver Høyem (Madrugada)



three. Burning Church buildings, feat. Mat McNerney (Grave Pleasures)



four. By The River, feat. Ihsahn (Emperor)



5. Męstwo



six. Surrender, feat. Rob Caggiano (Volbeat) / Dead Soul



7. Deep Down South, feat. Nicke Anderson (Entombed) / Johanna Sadonis (Lucifer)



eight. Gentleman Of The Cross, feat. Jerome Reuter (Rome)



9. You Will Be Mine, feat. Matt Heafy (Trivium)



10. How Arrive?, feat. Corey Taylor (Slipknot / Stone Bitter) / Brent Hinds (Mastodon)



11. Confession, feat. Niklas Kvarforth (Shining SE)

Me And That Gentleman 2020 tour dates



Mar 27: London Islington Assembly Rooms, United kingdom



Apr 02: Wroclaw Zaklete Rewiry, Poland



Apr 03: Szczecin Kosmos, Poland



Apr 04: Gdansk Stary Manez, Poland



Apr 05: Torun Lizard King, Poland



Apr 15: Warszawa Palladium, Poland



Apr 16: Krakow ZetPeTe, Poland



Apr 17: Poznan Tama, Poland



Apr 18: Gostyn Hutnik, Poland



Apr 19: Katowice P23, Poland



Jun 20: Clisson Hellfest, France



Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Festival, Belgium



Jun 25: Rivas-vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Rios, Spain



Jun 26: Madrid Rock The Night Pageant, Spain



Jul 09: Gävle Gefle Steel Competition, Sweden



Aug 05: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic