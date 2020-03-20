Nergal’s Me And That Male Releases Songs Video clip For ‘Confession’ Feat. Shining’s Niklas Kvarforth

Blackened blues task ME AND THAT Male — established in 2013 by BEHEMOTH frontman Adam “Nergal” Darski — has introduced the official songs movie for its new one, “Confession”, off its approaching album, “New Gentleman, New Tracks, Similar Shit, Vol. 1”, to be introduced on March 27 through Napalm Information. “Confession” is every little thing and practically nothing at all: a contact straight into the void, a assertion crammed with melancholy, a prayer to no a person and an apology to folks you treatment about. A mournful region lament, the tune mirrors the darkish epilogue of the future album. The charismatic singer of Swedish black metal band SHINING, Niklas Kvarforth, lends his unforgettable, just about weeping vocals to the track and sublimates an nearly physical sorrow that resonates as a result of the delicate nonetheless catchy guitar riffs. He manages to breathe existence into the self-loathing that the protagonist of the tune would seem to be emotion. The tune will surprise the listener with a sudden eruption of an unanticipated black steel impressed drum solo and a bewildering outburst of emotion.

Nergal suggests: “‘Confession’ — an ode to gunslingers and saloon singers! The ending will shock all those who usually are not conscious of my other half and I hope it will put a smile on the faces of these that do a statement, ME AND THAT Male is limitless and capable of nearly anything.

“‘That Man’ for this 1, Niklas Kvarforth. I sent Niklas a demo my voice and lyrics and instructed he adjust anything he felt he should… only two words from the unique demo model continue to be and delighted to report, his variation is way much better! Some people in comparison his efficiency to Peter Steele… that presents me some ideas for the afterlife! Appreciate!”

Three yrs right after their initial debut, ME AND THAT Gentleman has returned with an supplying that is in truth unique from the 1st, but in no way considerably less fantastic. The mysterious collective has surpassed them selves with their bewitching new selection — showcasing ominous lyricism atop unfiltered blues, gothic-laced folks, outlaw country and Americana-influenced anthems. The enthralling album visits a entirely new spectrum of dim desert vibes and sees noteworthy heavy audio icons these types of as Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT), Brent Hinds (MASTODON), Matt Heafy (TRIVIUM), Ihsahn (EMPEROR) and Sivert Høyem (MADRUGADA) be part of the pact with the satan. “New Man, New Music, Similar Shit, Vol. 1” is a diversified, dynamic masterpiece that presents Nergal in a fully new light-weight, delivering a potent distinction to the heavier sounds of BEHEMOTH. Evil has certainly never sounded so great.

Nergal opinions: “With the utmost pleasure and… variety of reduction,I current to you, the next ME AND THAT Man album — ‘New Male, New Tunes, Exact same Shit, Vol. 1’. This time ’round, I needed to just take on a distinctive challenge and curated an album of 11 tunes — each individual with their own character and vibe, together with the most proficient and important people throughout the whole scene. Collectively, we just take trips to the lands of blues, folks, state and even spaghetti western. Only time will explain to if we hit the mark, but I deeply imagine so. I am extremely very pleased of this piece of get the job done and it has been a monumental endeavor to achieve.

“I would like to thank Every one of our guests for being part of this project: Mat and Matt, Niklas and Jørgen, Corey, Alan, Addi, Brent, Vegard, Sivert, Anders, Rob, Jerome, Johanna and Nicke. I Like you all from below to the moon and back! Without the enthusiasm and heart you granted us, this would not have been feasible!”

“New Man, New Music, Identical Shit, Vol. 1” track listing:

01. Run With The Satan (feat. Jørgen Munkeby of SHINING)



02. Coming House (feat. Siver Høyem of MADRUGADA)



03. Burning Church buildings (feat. Mat McNerney of GRAVE PLEASURES)



04. By The River (feat. Ihsahn of EMPEROR)



05. Męstwo



06. Surrender (feat. Anders Landelius of Dead SOUL)



07. Deep Down South (feat. Nicke Anderson of ENTOMBED / Johanna Sadonis of LUCIFER)



08. Gentleman Of The Cross (feat. Jerome Reuter of ROME)



09. You Will Be Mine (feat. Matt Heafy of TRIVIUM)



10. How Appear? (feat. Corey Taylor of SLIPKNOT and STONE Sour) / Brent Hinds of MASTODON)



11. Confession (feat. Niklas Kvarforth of SHINING)

ME AND THAT Guy introduced its debut album, “Tracks Of Enjoy And Loss of life”, in 2017 — introducing the environment to its special model of people and blues, mixed with hints of outlaw region. The atmospherically dim album offered a robust distinction to BEHEMOTH with its catchy melodies and relaxed rhythms, and gave Nergal room to categorical his creative imagination in a different environment. Considering the fact that its release, the album’s lead one, “My Church Is Black”, has racked up over 2.5 million streams on Spotify.

Darski has been a fixture in the music industry for yrs. As the frontman of black/demise metal band BEHEMOTH, Darski has been recognized to preach unholy sermons, praise Satan and sing about specific blasphemy. Obviously, the subsequent step was to channel all those themes into another genre generally dubbed as the Devil’s audio — blues. ME AND THAT Man is specifically that — Nergal‘s solo project will surprise and bewitch the listener. The visionary artistic founded the band in an hard work to showcase his genuine potential to adapt to any style. In summer season 2018, British/Polish rock musician John Porter left ME AND THAT Man following the band completed a range of gigs in help of “Tracks Of Like And Loss of life”.

Picture credit rating: Grzegorz-Gołębiowski



