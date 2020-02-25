Nervy West Ham clash proves how a great deal Liverpool Want Jordan Henderson, statements Jason Cundy – ‘They missed him’

Liverpool’s tense victory around West Ham on Monday night time was evidence of how essential captain Jordan Henderson is to Jurgen Klopp’s report-breaking side.

Which is in accordance to talkSPORT host Jason Cundy, who believes the Reds could not have been so complacent experienced their skipper been on the pitch.

Getty Visuals – Getty Jordan Henderson sat out of Liverpool’s 3-2 gain over West Ham with a hamstring personal injury

Liverpool had been manufactured to sweat for their 26th league earn from 27 game titles this season as they arrived back from two-1 down to beat the Hammers three-two.

The result intended Jurgen Klopp’s facet remain 22 points clear at the best of the desk with 11 game titles left, and are just Four wins absent from the title, as their incredible history-breaking time proceeds.

But it was a sloppy exhibit from the Reds at moments, as the Hammers – who are struggling in a relegation struggle – identified the net twice at Anfield.

No crew has scored additional objectives in a single recreation against Liverpool at Anfield this year, with Everton the only other aspect to set two previous them.

Henderson was pressured to view from the dugout as he sat out of only his second league activity all season thanks to a hamstring injuries.

And after the match former Chelsea defender Cundy mentioned on The Sports Bar: “Liverpool undoubtedly skipped Jordan Henderson tonight.

Getty Visuals – Getty Sadio Mane celebrates scoring Liverpool’s winner versus West Ham just after the Reds rode their luck in opposition to the struggling facet

“The most effective Liverpool side has Henderson in it.

“They were being complacent in opposition to West Ham. When you go one- up versus a facet that is preventing relegation, and you are ripping the league to parts, I believe there is perhaps a minimal bit of space for that.

“Liverpool came unstuck a minimal little bit tonight but they obtained the a few factors and I warranty Klopp will be telling his gang, ‘if you want to do that in the Champions League versus Atleti, if you put in a effectiveness like that, there is no way you’re likely by means of, no way on this earth’.

“They’ve obtained to be better than that.

“And you marvel whether Henderson’s influence on the pitch might have bought them going.”