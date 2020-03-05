nesn-sees-bruins-ratings-jump-with-team’s-results

A run to the Stanley Cup Final and a subsequent time expended mainly at the major of the Nationwide Hockey league standings has assisted the Bruins attract a much larger-than-usual television viewers this year, and NESN is making the most of just about every second of it.

The network’s Bruins coverage has to day this time registered a three.49 rating by 56 games, a 49% boost of the very same selection of video games past season.

Particularly fascinating in NESN’s scores improve is the network’s development amongst girls aged 25-54, which at a 1.86 ranking is the very best for Bruins broadcasts in that demographic considering that 2013-14, and is up 89% around previous time.

In accordance to the community, far more than two million exclusive viewers in New England have watched the team’s ascent to the leading of the league on NESN this year.