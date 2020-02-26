[nestle-asks-employees-to-stop-international-travel-amid-coronavirus-epidemic]



FILE Image: A Nestle logo in Lausanne, Switzerland April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

February 26, 2020

(Reuters) – Nestle SA has asked its staff members to halt worldwide travel for organization applications by means of March 15 as a precautionary measure amid the swift unfold of the coronavirus globally, the Swiss organization stated on Wednesday.

The coronavirus outbreak, which originated in the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan late final year, has infected about 80,000 men and women and killed a lot more than 2,700, the wide the greater part in China.

The firm has also questioned its employees to use substitute procedures of communications when feasible and steer clear of domestic journey, a Nestle spokesperson mentioned.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru Editing by Anil D’Silva)