Nestlé also extended the payment conditions and suspended the cost of renting coffee machines, saying it had set up a $ 500 million Swiss franc program to help food service providers during the Korean virus crisis.

Reuters

latest update: April 24, 2020, 11:42 AM IST

Bombay: The food giant said Friday that Nestlé reported a 4.3 percent increase in organic sales for the first quarter as consumers filled cabinets with Purina pet food and spring fountain water to prepare for stress relief. Get all virus virus receptors ready.

Nestlé has also announced that it has launched a 500 million Swiss franc ($ 511.77 million) program to help suppliers of its food services by extending payment terms and suspending the cost of renting coffee machines. The company also said it has maintained its outlook for the year.

Based on estimates from the company, analysts expected an average increase of 3.0% in the first quarter of sales growth in the first quarter.

The next story.