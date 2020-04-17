Net office space rental declined in January and March in the top 8 cities among the top 8 cities on January 37: Report

According to the data, the net absorption of office space in the first three months of this year has decreased from 1116,55,242 square feet in the same period last year to 73,98,041 square feet.

New Delhi: According to Kushman and Wakefield, net office space rental fell 37 percent in January to March, reaching nearly 7.4 million square feet in eight major cities as companies decided to hire work space amid global economic slowdown caused by COVID. -19 postponed.

“The net absorption in Q1 2020 is 7.40 million square feet, which is 22.6 percent lower quarterly and 36.5 percent lower than the annual one because the slide in transaction has affected the leasing movement by the end of the quarter.” He said in his quarterly report.

“The year started very well and has been going on since the last quarter of 2019, but with the end of Q1, we’ve finally seen a slowdown in the slowdown in the global economy behind the COVID-19 epidemic,” said Anshol Jin, CEO. East Asia and India, C&W.

However, he expected leasing activities to begin later this year.

The report reduced rents in five of the eight cities covered. According to the data, Bengaluru, India’s largest real estate market, saw a 45 percent drop in net office leasing by 26,26,452 square feet in January to March 2020 from 47,95,916 square feet in the previous year. .

Demand for office space in Hyderabad fell 69 percent to 8,91,613 square feet from 2,855,480 square feet of Pooneh, down 49 percent from 1.73,026 square feet, while 42 percent from Recorded lower leasing volume. 2,03,790 square feet.

Net office space leasing in Mumbai fell 26 percent to 8,61,580 square feet, however, the Delhi-NCR market grew by 18 percent to 15.97,003 square feet in net office space leasing.

Similarly, Kolkata and Ahmadabad reported a 36 percent and 29 percent increase in office demand, respectively. While 4,77,638 square feet of net office space was absorbed in Kolkata, in Ahmadabad it reached 5,66,939 square feet.

Cushman & Wakefield is one of the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the company had revenue of $ 8.8 billion in total real estate services, project facilities and management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services.

