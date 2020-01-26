Netanyahu hopes to ‘write history’ with a visit to the White House – Boston Herald

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that he hopes to “make history” during his upcoming trip to the White House for the expected unveiling of President Donald Trump’s peace plan in the Middle East.

Netanyahu turned to his cabinet shortly before his departure for Washington and described the current environment, characterized by close ties with Trump, as a unique opportunity for Israel that “we should not miss”.

Trump’s plan is expected to be extremely beneficial to Israel.

“We are in the midst of very dramatic political events, but the peak is still ahead of us,” he said.

“For three years, I discussed our security and national needs with President Trump and his team – dozens of discussions and hundreds of hours. In all these conversations I found a receptive ear in the White House for the essential needs of the state of Israel, “he said. “I’m going to Washington with a great sense of purpose, a big responsibility and a big opportunity, and I hope we can make history.”

The release of the plan has been repeatedly delayed and appears to have little chance of success. The Palestinians have already rejected it and accuse Trump of being unfairly prejudiced against Israel.

In a statement on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry of the Palestinian Authority called for “a clear international statement rejecting the deal of the century,” saying that this would jeopardize regional stability.

But the plan could give Netanyahu, in the middle of his third re-election campaign in less than a year, a lift as he tries to stay in office while fighting criminal allegations of fraud, breach of trust, and bribe.

Netanyahu has tried to divert attention from his legal problems and focus his campaign on his close ties with Trump. His opponent, Benny Gantz, focused his campaign on the criminal prosecution of Netanyahu and the expected trial.

Gantz announced on Saturday that he would also go to Washington for a private meeting with Trump. He refused a joint appearance with Netanyahu in the White House for fear that the Prime Minister would use him to defeat him.

Instead, Gantz will return to Israel soon to continue his plans in parliament to block a request from Netanyahu to receive immunity from prosecution.