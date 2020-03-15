Netanyahu is under fire to announce cellphone tracking for coronavirus victims

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday night that Israel would start using digital data-based tracking tools for coronavirus operators, prompting condemnation for privacy concerns over its major political rivals. .

“So far I have avoided using these measures on the civilian population, but there is no option,” Netanyahu said in a nation-wide live television address.

He described the current coronavirus crisis as a “war with an invisible enemy” and said that the use of digital tracking, while a breach of people’s privacy, was a necessary evil in winning this war.

Netanyahu said Taiwan, which, like Israel, has 200 confirmed carriers of the virus, has also used cell phone data to track the spread of the virus.

However, unlike in Taiwan, the GPS data that Israel will use will not be used to determine if quarantine children are effectively housed in their homes as ordered, Shin Bet said on Sunday.

“It should be emphasized that in any case, there is no point in using these capabilities to apply or control quarantine instructions,” the security service said.

Rather, the data will track past movements for confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“As part of the legal consideration, it was decided to put several restrictions on the measures that should be used, mainly in terms of the duration of their operation, the legal supervision of their operation and the use of information that it be collected, ”said Mandelblit.

However, Netanyahu was affected.

Meretz left-wing party leader Nitzan Horowitz described it as “a serious blow to privacy and basic freedoms” that should never be allowed in a democratic country.

MK Moshe Ya´alon, of the Blue and White party, who was also Israel’s defense minister, warned that Netanyahu would become Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. The new measures were part of “the cynical exploitation of the coronavirus crisis for the personal and political interests of a defendant before the trial,” Ya´alon wrote on Twitter.

Former Justice Minister MK Ayelet, a right-wing Yamina attacker, acknowledged that while Netanyahu’s technology monitoring proposal is a “dire move and a serious breach of privacy,” it was one that needed to “save lives and money.” “.

“I plan to personally monitor the operation and make sure that it is performed in a minimal and controlled manner, and it will stop immediately after the crisis and clean up stored data,” he added.

In his speech, Netanyahu also said that all recreational companies, such as movie theaters and shopping centers, would be closed. Meetings of more than 10 people would be prohibited in the same place. Israel has also closed all kindergartens, preschools, schools and universities until further notice.

It is confirmed that 200 Israelis have contracted the virus, although so far there have been no deaths. Two are in serious condition.