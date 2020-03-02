[netanyahu-promises-election-victory-on-exit-poll-gains]



Israeli Primary Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he provides a assertion through his go to at the Wellness Ministry countrywide hotline, in Kiryat Malachi, Israel March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Key Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in Monday’s Israeli election following exit polls predicted the strongest demonstrating for his Likud social gathering.

“We won thanks to our belief in our path and thanks to the folks of Israel,” he claimed in a Twitter posting early on Tuesday.

Exit polls gave Likud and like-minded parties 60 of parliament’s 120 seats.

