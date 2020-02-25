[netanyahu-states-will-push-in-advance-with-e-1-settlement-project-in-west-lender]



February 25, 2020

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Primary Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained on Tuesday he was going ahead with a strategy to create some 3,500 residences for Jewish settlers in just one the most sensitive spots of the occupied West Lender, a project frozen just after worldwide criticism.

Palestinian and overseas opponents of the design system for the E-one location in the West Bank experienced cautioned that Israeli housing in the corridor’s barren hills could bisect the West Lender, slash off Palestinians from Jerusalem and additional dim their hopes for a contiguous condition.

“I have offered directions to quickly publish for deposit the system to construct three,500 housing units in E-1,” Netanyahu said, utilizing an administrative phrase for the to start with stage of a planning method.

“This experienced been delayed for six and a half several years,” he mentioned in a speech, 6 days before a nationwide election in which the ideal-wing Likud celebration leader is looking for to shore up backing from settlers and their supporters.

The E-one strategy would grow the large Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim, correctly connecting it to Jerusalem, about a 15-minute travel away.

On Feb. 20, Netanyahu announced he was reviving a challenge to create 3,000 new settler homes at Givat Hamatos in the West Bank, on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

Palestinians and substantially of the environment see Israel’s settlements in the West Bank, captured in the 1967 Center East war, as illegal under worldwide legislation. The United States and Israel dispute this.

