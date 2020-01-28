Netanyahu withdraws immunity from prosecution

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu withdrew his request for immunity from prosecution on Tuesday, hours before the parliamentary procedure on this subject would begin.

Netanyahu, who visited Washington prior to the launch of US President Donald Trump’s long-awaited peace plan, said he “decided not to let this dirty game continue,” in a statement on his official Facebook page.

Netanyahu’s withdrawal paves the way for legal action against him to continue. He was charged in three different cases in November for fraud, breach of trust and bribery. He has denied any misconduct.

Shortly after Netanyahu had withdrawn his request for immunity, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit formally referred the charges against the prime minister to the Jerusalem court.

The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, would meet to discuss the formation of a commission to discuss the Prime Minister’s request for immunity. It is expected that it will still suffice even after the withdrawal.

The Knesset was generally expected to reject Netanyahu’s immunity request, to have inflicted a huge blow on the Prime Minister prior to the March 2 parliamentary elections – the third in less than a year. The Likud party of Netanyahu was planning to boycott Tuesday’s Knesset session.

“In this fateful hour for the people of Israel, when I am in the United States on a historical mission to design Israel’s permanent borders and ensure our safety for the coming decades, the Knesset is expected to see a new spectacle in the circus of immunity removal, “Netanyahu wrote.

Trump, himself under the cloud of his Senate accusation process, seems ready to offer Netanyahu the necessary help in the form of the most generous American peace proposal ever. The prime minister has tried to portray himself as a world statesman who is uniquely qualified to lead Israel through difficult times. He has tried to use his close friendship with Trump as a strategic asset to stay in power.

Rival says ‘we have to move forward’

The main political opponent of Netanyahu, Benny Gantz, who leads the Blue and White party, said in a statement that “Netanyahu is coming to court – we must continue.”

“No one could run a country and manage three serious criminal charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust at the same time,” Gantz added.

Netanyahu and Gantz face each other in a third round of national elections after two undecided elections in 2019.

Ayman Odeh, leader of the Joint List of Arab parties in the Israeli parliament, said “the road to trial is paved and no diplomatic public relations stunt in the world” would prevent him from being brought to justice.

Netanyahu and Trump would meet later in the White House on Tuesday to announce the peace plan.