Netflix Adds Cool 16 Million Subscribers

Berkeley, Calif. [AP] — Netflix secures its position as one of the world’s most important services in times of isolation or crisis, gaining approximately 16 million global subscribers in the first three months of the year It was.

Over the beginning of home orders in the United States and around the world, responding to the coronavirus pandemic pushed millions of people to Netflix for entertainment and comfort this quarter.

Netflix more than doubled its quarterly growth forecast for January before the COVID-19 pandemic began closing many major economies. This was the largest three-month gain in Netflix’s 13-year history of streaming services.

The figures released Tuesday as part of Netflix’s first-quarter earnings report reinforce the belief that video streaming is likely to succeed despite the U.S. economy’s first recession in more than a decade. I am.

“ Our small contribution to these difficult times is to make our house more bearable, ” said Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, talking to investors during a video call from the bedroom. I said.

Investor optimism about Netflix’s outlook has pushed recent stock prices to new highs. This is in contrast to the broader market decline.

Netflix’s share price initially plunged in after-hours trading after the Q1 report was released, but then fell shortly. One reason: the stronger US dollar can push down the company’s earnings from outside the United States, thus weakening profits from some of the fastest growing markets.

Currency effects also limited Netflix’s revenue growth to 17%, totaling $ 5.8 billion. Netflix’s first-quarter earnings of $ 709 million were almost three times higher than last year’s earnings.

Netflix shares reached $ 435.69 in less than 1% on Tuesday’s extension trading, below last week’s all-time high of $ 449.52.

Despite facing enough competition, Netflix stands out primarily in video streaming, making it a good place to take advantage of the exploding demand for TV shows and movies.

Since moving into original programming seven years ago, Netflix has built a deep catalog that can stimulate the appetite of viewers even if many new shows are stopped due to pandemic support.

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity believe that its video library acts as a “content moat” that keeps most competitors away, but the outage could also harm Netflix.

One notable exception is Walt Disney Co., which recently launched streaming services with perennial classics, especially for kids who spend even more free time than usual.

This is one of the main reasons Disney’s service has reached 50 million subscribers and why Netflix is ​​gaining popularity again. Netflix expects to add 7.5 million subscribers between April and June. This is about three times the average of 2.7 million subscribers in the last seven years in the spring.

In a video call with investors, Hastings praised Disney’s quick start with streaming as “great.” “We both do great work.”

Most of Netflix’s most popular programs for this year’s film have already been completed, including the fourth season of The Crown, the acclaimed series on Queen Elizabeth’s British rule.

Still, Hastings warns that subscriber growth is likely to decline in the second half of the year given how new viewers are using the service in the first half. Hastings added that this is just a speculation and the only thing he’s recently convinced is that video streaming will get more conversions in at least the next five years.

