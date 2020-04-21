Netflix Adds Cool 16 Million Subscribers

Berkeley, Calif. [AP] — Netflix secures its position as one of the world’s most important services in times of isolation or crisis, gaining approximately 16 million global subscribers in the first three months of the year It was.

Over the beginning of home orders in the United States and around the world, responding to the coronavirus pandemic pushed millions of people to Netflix for entertainment and comfort this quarter.

Netflix more than doubled its quarterly growth forecast for January before the COVID-19 pandemic began closing many major economies. This was the largest three-month gain in Netflix’s 13-year history of streaming services.

The figures released Tuesday as part of Netflix’s first-quarter earnings report reinforce the belief that video streaming is likely to succeed despite the U.S. economy’s first recession in more than a decade. I am.

“We are fortunate to be able to offer remote-controlled services that are even more meaningful to people trapped in their homes, with minimal disruption,” Netflix said in a statement.

Investor optimism about Netflix’s outlook has pushed recent stock prices to new highs. This is in contrast to the broader market decline.

Netflix’s stock price surged in after-hours trading after the Q1 report was released, and then dropped. The strong dollar could push down the company’s earnings outside the United States, including in fast-growing markets.

That’s one reason Netflix’s revenue reached $ 5.8 billion, up 17% from last year. Netflix’s first-quarter revenue of $ 709 million, nearly tripled from last year.

Netflix’s share price rose less than 1% to $ 437.37 on Tuesday’s extension trading, below last week’s record high of $ 449.52.

Despite facing enough competition, Netflix stands out primarily in video streaming, making it a good place to take advantage of the exploding demand for TV shows and movies.

Since moving into original programming seven years ago, Netflix has built a deep catalog that can stimulate the appetite of viewers even if many new shows are stopped due to pandemic support.

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity believe that its video library acts as a “content moat” that keeps most competitors away, but the outage could also harm Netflix.

One notable exception is Walt Disney Co., which recently launched streaming services with perennial classics, especially for kids who spend even more free time than usual.

This is one of the main reasons Disney’s service has reached 50 million subscribers and why Netflix is ​​gaining popularity again. Netflix expects to add 7.5 million subscribers between April and June. This is about three times the average of 2.7 million subscribers in the last seven years in the spring.

“We have a large library with very strong recommendations that allow us to browse thousands of titles, so member satisfaction may be less affected than others.” And Netflix boast in the report.

Netflix’s growth in the US and Canada slowed significantly last year. However, the pandemic seems to be reversing that trend so far. Netflix added 2.3 million subscribers in the US and Canada in the first quarter, up from 1.9 million in the same period last year.

