Netflix analyzes the positive and negative impacts of coronavirus blocks on its results

After a crowd-pleasing earnings result, Netflix management launched a few words of caution for investors.

The streaming giant wiped out subscriber growth estimates, adding 15.77 million new paying subscribers in the March quarter – more than double its 7 million guide and surpassing analyst estimates of 8.22 million. But Netflix (NFLX) – Get Report also warned of potential bumps on the way ahead while navigating the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix said the huge increase in both subscriber growth and overall vision is temporary, and will certainly slow down once the pandemic subsides and ends the current period of isolation.

For the current quarter, the company led 7.5 million new paying subscribers, but said the orientation is primarily a “guess”.

“Actual second quarter numbers may end well below or above, depending on many factors, including when people can return to their social lives in various countries and how many people take a break from television after the blockade “Netflix wrote. Analysts interviewed by FactSet forecast an average of 4.14 million new paying subscribers in this quarter.

Netflix has highlighted a number of new shows and films live this quarter, including Space Force, a comedy with Steve Carrell and the Hollywood miniseries by Glee creator Ryan Murphy.

While its list of content was only “modestly” affected by production stoppages in the last quarter, it could produce chain effects for Netflix in the coming quarters, the company said.

“The impact on us is a reduction in cash spending this year as some content projects are expelled. We are working hard to complete the content that we know our members want and we are completing this effort with additional films and series. licensed, “Netflix wrote, adding that it is difficult to assess the impact in light of the new competition.

NBCUniversal’s (CMCSA) – Receive Peacock reports launched to Comcast subscribers last week and WarnerMedia’s (T) – Receive the HBO report Max will be launched on May 27th. Other streaming competitors include Disney + (DIS) – Get the report, which showed tremendous subscriber growth this year, Amazon (AMZN) – Get Prime Video Report and others.

Coronavirus also apparently explains a strange inconsistency in Netflix’s March earnings, at first glance: while its new paid subscribers were much higher than expected, its revenue was in line with expectations, at $ 5.77 billion against a Wall Street consensus of $ 5.75 billion.

This is because the pandemic has strengthened the US dollar against other currencies, depressing its growth in international revenues, Netflix said.

“For example, the price of our standard plan in Brazil is R $ 33, which was $ 8.5 last year, but now it’s $ 6.5 based on the April 2020 F / X rates, so we have a 25% drop in average US dollar subscription price from Brazil, which compensates for strong membership growth, “said the company.

This will also happen in the current quarter, according to the company’s leadership. Netflix expects 7.5 million new subscribers paid for the June quarter, well above the 4.14 million estimate, but expects revenue of $ 6.05 billion, only slightly above a $ 5 consensus, 98 billion. His June quarter earnings guide is $ 1.81 per share, above a $ 1.55 consensus.

Netflix is ​​the first large-cap US technology company to publish its March quarter results in what will be a series of carefully reviewed earnings reports.

U.S. home stay orders surged in the second half of March, with only a couple of weeks remaining in the quarter, but economic damage was swift and affected many technology segments ranging from hardware to digital advertising.

Apple (AAPL) – Get report, Facebook (FB) – Receive a report and a smattering of other U.S. companies revised their March quarter forecast and / or withdrew their full-year driving in response to the pandemic.

