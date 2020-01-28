Netflix and Animation House Titmouse are signing a total deal

Known for her work with DisneyXD, Nickelodeon, MTV and of course Swim Adult, the animation studio Titmouse has added a major partner to its wheelhouse: Netflix.

Titmouse was founded by Chris and Shannon Prynoski and has been strong for over twenty years. She is best known for her films with Adult Swim shows such as The Venture Bros., Superjail !, Son of Zorn and her fan favorite Rick and Mort.

But Titmouse was not born as a cartoon company. No, it was a t-shirt company that was crammed into something much bigger. No one was buying the t-shirts, so they would go to the movies and television wisely. As they are in the cartoon game, they have done beautiful work on many of these shows we have come to love about adult swimming.

The Netflix Deal

Their animation has incredible personality, color and life to it. They have such great variety as a company. They are adaptable to all kinds of animated shows and movies.

The company created some animated magic for Netflix in the past with their comedy, Big Mouth, one of the best streaming service offerings. Now, Netflix wants to stay in the Titmouse business. They have struck an overall deal with the production company that allows them a first look at the content created in-house at Titmouse, which will now also produce a range of adult animation content for them.

Titmouse Power

The deal is another major milestone for Titmouse, a company that is a fan-favorite among animation fans.

Their craftsmanship is in a class of its own. Of course, they are excited about staying in the Netflix business. The president, Chris Prynoski, was also found to have issued the following statement:

“When Netflix asked if we wanted to go steady, we were excited. When we asked if it could be an open relationship, they said, ‘Yes, of course. It’s the 21st century, kid. That’s the only way we’ll have it.’ we are friends with benefits and I could not be more well formed. This new and exciting relationship will help neutralize our relentless thirst for animated animation. Excuse me, I’m going to draw NF + TM on a tree now. “

Netflix

Over the past few years, Netflix has been successful in producing more adult content for children. Big Mouth is one of the few shows to appeal to both audiences, but Castlevania and Love, Death and Robots are successful and wild shows intended only for adult eyes. With Titmouse, Netflix will probably continue to roll out the more mature animated graphics. The head of adult animation at Netflix, Mike Moon, confirmed that they are looking forward to more animations on their platform:

“Titmouse is at the forefront of the evolving animation industry and is the creative force behind an impressive variety of projects, including our own Big Mouth and Midnight Gospel. We are excited to expand our partnership with Chris, Shannon and all team at Titmouse as we continue to develop and produce bold original animation. “

What else goes on Netflix

The Titmouse deal comes shortly after we learned that Netflix will spend $ 20 billion on content this year, which is the largest they’ve ever spent in a year. It is clear that they do not spend time spending this very large sum of money. They continue to work with all the storytelling giants in the industry, so their deal with Titmouse is no surprise.

This year, they also spend a boat on original films by directors Ben Wheatley, David Fincher, Spike Lee and Gina Prince-Bythewood. Weeks ago, they announced 21 original films coming to their platform this year, but have already announced more films since then. Expect more acquisitions of independent features.

Make no mistake, Netflix won’t leave a dime on the table. At the very least, they still spend a lot of money on voices and movies that we would otherwise not see and hear in cinema. They will never lose their good will for the Roma and the Irish.

They don’t just buy movies, they buy a picture.

The feature image is credited to Chris Prynoski via Twitter