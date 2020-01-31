Netflix and Hulu launch Japanese travel shows with improved mileage

Original Japanese programs created for subscription video streaming services have so far focused less on finding new formulas than on updating the familiar. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that travel shows – or at least deals that use countries outside of Japan as a background – appear on Netflix and Hulu.

Two shows that are now available on the above platforms show how this well-known globe-hopping format adapts to the reality of on-demand entertainment. While keeping close to the way terrestrial networks show the world to Japanese viewers, the other offers a nuanced view of other cultures that are sometimes considered to be one of the most dizzying television programs in Japan at the moment.

Model and actress Kiko Mizuhara played a prominent role in the 2019 mini-series “Queer Eye: We are in Japan!”, Which serves as a guide for the five protagonists of the series. She has now landed her own vehicle, the Hulu-sponsored “Kiko’s Infinite Journey” (or “Throw away your bra and go on a trip,” as the Japanese title translates), which recently debuted with an episode in which she China explored.

Like the majority of the travel segments that clog vaudeville shows, Infinite Journey seems less interested in teaching viewers how other people live than in plunging a celebrity into a no water scenario. The educational merits of a television show don’t necessarily affect its overall quality (if it did, NHK would destroy it), but “Kiko’s Infinite Journey” doesn’t even amuse, at least in its first episode.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oghq3RkaJVw (/ embed)

Some parts of the show’s debut do much better than others, especially when Mizuhara tries local food. It drives them to new experiences without exoticizing them, and they manage not to enter the area of ​​clichés. The rest of the time, however, she finds in cities and in nature, where she occasionally takes a selfie with fans or accelerates when a lot of older women chase after her and sing “Kiko” in a particularly silly moment.

However, the “Kiko’s Infinite Journey” set out in the trailer and in the opening minutes of the first episode is of central importance. Is it a drama or a documentary? While this is just a smart way to avoid being labeled a swindler, as is the case with so many other Japanese travel shows, it also causes the program to get mixed up. The narrative introduced by Mizuhara says that she wants to build her “identity” by seeing the world at a time when she has been upset on social media about contributions that some consider disrespectful to Japanese culture. This tension makes Mizuhara one of the most interesting celebrities in Japan right now, but the series can’t examine any of it in the first episode. It feels more like a thoughtful Instagram post from someone studying abroad.

“Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey” looks better. The last episode of the long-standing reality show – the third for Netflix – ends this week in Japan and has just made its international debut. For the unknown, there is a mixture of single men and women who travel overseas in a pink bus to find love. But there is so much more underneath that Japanese television is a must for those overseas.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9IZYYAyZ0z4 (/ embed)

It helps that the dating game always focuses on “Ainori”. When Terrace House approaches a relationship like a greenhouse where everyone is patiently waiting for seeds to sprout, Ainori is more like popcorn. The participants are released from their comfort zones and have to adapt immediately. Feelings burst and fade quickly. In addition, the real or staged dilemma of “Kiko’s Neverending Journey” is avoided by not being afraid to involve the crew, which leads to some of his best moments.

What helps to surpass reality is the way it approaches Africa. Geopolitics have always been lurking among the show’s romantic games, but the triumph of this season is that it spends a lot of time in the countries visited for both traumatic and positive topics. For example, a section where a fashion allergy person gets a haircut changes to a 10-minute break that addresses topics ranging from using laptops in classrooms to the story of child soldiers in conflict. The most notable part of this “edutainment” series focuses on the genocide in Rwanda, in which there is a conversation about colonialism, racism, and an attempt to make peace with the past – exactly what you would expect from a show that a few minutes ago make a pair of pasta.

It’s entertaining, insightful, and far more thoughtful than most reality shows, Japanese or whatever. Ainori shows how travel programs can thrive in the streaming era by making in-depth dives outside of Japan without sacrificing entertainment value.

New episodes of “Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey” will be released on Thursday on Netflix and streamed on Fuji On Demand. “Kiko’s Infinite Journey” can be streamed on Hulu.