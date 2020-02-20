[Netflix: Anything coming (and disappearing) in March 2020 (such as ‘Ozark’)]

All set to Netflix and chill? At the very least, until the to start with day of spring on March 19, which hopefully warms the cooler components of the nation.Next month’s choices from the popular streaming assistance bring beloved films like “The Shawshank Redemption” and “Silver Linings Playbook,” as nicely as new tasks. Mark Wahlberg stars in “Spenser Confidential” as a previous cop with hopes of fleeing Boston, before his previous co-personnel are murdered. “Self Created: Impressed by the Everyday living of Madam C.J. […]