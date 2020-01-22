Netflix beats Aldi off in the latest YouGov buzz rankings

The YouGov BrandIndex Buzz ranking for 2019 is current and it is a disappointment for discounter Aldi, who has been pushed out of the top of the UK market by Netflix for the first time in four years.

Netflix’s surge is due to a number of Oscar nominees and original film and TV content that lifted the streaming provider from second place to 19.8 last year with a buzz score of 21.4 (plus 5) Aldi rose 1.1 points after a surge.

In third place is Aldi’s rival Lidl with a buzz score of 15.1 after increasing his favorability score by 1.3 and being just ahead of Moneysavingexpert.com with 14.9. Meanwhile, Greggs came out of nowhere and took seventh place on the back of his vegan sausage roll, which gave him grade 11.

At the other end of the scale, the BBC iPlayer remains ninth in the current list after having finished sixth last year.

Together with the top brand overall, YouGov took the time to put together the most improved brands of 2019. This time under the leadership of Northern Rail, which shook off a barrage of gloomy headlines to record eight points of sentiment, although it remains negative overall with a rating of -5.5.

Amelia Brophy, head of YouGov’s UK data products division, said: “For the first time since 2014, Aldi has not ranked top in YouGov’s annual buzz ranking and was awarded the gold medal by Netflix. Netflix only entered the ranking in 2016 and did well to be noticed by the public in such a short time. In 2019, Netflix focused on developing and launching original content for multiple markets and demographic groups, which appeared to have been successfully rewarded with multiple nominations, including the Oscar, and ensured that the brand was mentioned more positively than ever. “

In the table above, the public is asked whether they have heard anything positive or negative about a brand in the past 14 days. The average of these evaluations from the entire year served as the basis for the preparation of the final list.

The British rise of Netflix was predicted by a comparable US ranking after securing first place last year.

// Presented in this article