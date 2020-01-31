Netflix Bringing the Manga Classic ‘One Piece’ Live-Action to Users, But Is This The Right Home For It?

Netflix started working on its latest production, One Piece. Get ready to meet your favorite pirates in a live action series based on one of the best manga shonen title sellers of all time.

Currently, the series is set to 10 episodes, brought to you by Tomorrow Studios and One Piece publisher Shueisha. You might remember Tomorrow Studios from the Netflix series Cowboy Bebop, another adaptation of a classic manga series.

1997 “One Piece” Success

In 1997, Oda’s One Piece made its debut at the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan. Over 460 million copies have been published worldwide, according to Deadline.

The series also made headlines in 2015 when it acquired the Guinness world record for most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author. Having said that, it makes sense for Oda to oversee the transition from animation to live people to Netflix.

Summary

One Piece follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy (yup, that’s his name). He and his pirate crew navigate the fantasy world of fictional seas and exotic islands in search of the treasure known as “One Piece” to become the next Pirate King. (But we all know that Captain Jack Sparrow is the real pirate king).

Of course, nothing is always easy. That is why there is no other choice for me than to let you watch the show yourself, lest we provide you with any spoilers.

Twitter is our receipt

According to tweets from Lord Netflix and the statement by original creator Eiichiro Oda (who also serves as executive producer of the series), D. Luffy will take viewers along with his mission of becoming the king of pirates very soon. Which is good to hear, as the talk of this adaptation started again in 2017.

Seriously, I waited a long time.

No casting has been revealed yet, which means Netflix is ​​still weighing in on versions of Dragon Ball Z and Avatar: The Last Airbender. there is plenty for spectators to ventilate outside.

And thanks to the original anime launched in 1997, it’s safe to say that the live-action version has plenty of material to draw inspiration from.

Credit details

My elephant in the room about this piece is about being unsure about having the anime turn into a live show. Just because I don’t know how they plan to show off some of the characters’ strengths, such as Luffy’s rubber-like skills.

Nevertheless, I am looking forward to an elastic punch from the main star.

For starters, the last word in the plot was that it would start with the bow of the East Blue. hopefully no one in the production team has decided to change his mind. In conclusion, if the show succeeds, it could remain for years. The sea is reckless and, sorry for the spoiler warning, so is D. Luffy.

Who’s behind the curtain?

It’s full of talent, I can tell you. Although no date has been released yet (I feel an issue here), it was revealed that the production crew included none other than Steven Maeda (Lost, X Files) as a writer, show runner and executive producer, while Matt Owens ( Luke Cage, SHIELD representatives) also serves as a writer and executive producer.

But is Netflix the right platform?

Yes, Netflix is ​​going to handle physical production. The only issue with the famous streaming service is the reputation of live-action adaptations with viewers. As popular as One Piece and Netflix are, in their own distinct ways, the platform has not entirely gained the confidence of fans, as shown by skeptics who follow it.

The truth is that there is an imitation of everything. And what I’m talking about in particular is a set of images that make Netflix’s adaptations of the anime and manga series fun. The punch line is a comparison between artwork (manga and anime) in amateur cosplayers photos. As a result, the joke is about how customizations usually change the look of the characters for the worse, with bad design (and bad choices).

However, according to Vox, Netflix’s desire for anime is not fading anytime soon. Despite the outcome of the Death Note live-action adaptation, Netflix seems to be hitting it with bringing in veteran anime fans like Full Metal Alchemist and its spinoff, Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

The platform was successful last year with the re-release of the anime, Neon Genesis Evangelion, with new installments in this franchise. This is proof that the anime subculture is finally making its way into the streets, and we couldn’t be happier.