netflix-cancels-creepy-french-horror-collection-‘marianne’-just-after-1-period

Netflix‘s horror series Marianne will not be returning for a 2nd season, its creator has confirmed.

The show’s 1st season, which premiered on the streaming system in September 2019, follows the unnerving tale of a famed French horror novelist termed Emma (played by Victoire Du Bois).

Marianne‘s initial run secured a 93% critic score and an 88% score from viewers on the evaluate aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite this success, the series’ creator and director Samuel Bodin took Instagram to verify that Marianne would not be returning.

Captioning a even now from the display, he wrote: “There won’t be a second season for MARIANNE. We are pretty sorry and sad about that. But we will see you in other stories…”.

In the feedback segment, followers of the series’ initially operate aired their frustrations over the disappointing update.

“This was this kind of an remarkable sequence! What a royal disappointment and missed possibility for Netflix to assist art as horror,” stated just one viewer. One more referred to as for enthusiasts to “boycott Netflix”, stressing that “we want more Marianne in our lives”.

A strike with fans and critics alike, Marianne also garnered praise from none other than Stephen King.

“If you’re one of those sickos–like me–who enjoys currently being frightened, MARIANNE (Netflix) will do the job,” he tweeted final 12 months. “There are glints of humor that give it a STRANGER Items vibe. It also has (I say it with all thanks modesty) a Stephen King vibe.”

NME‘s Alex Flood applauded the collection on its launch, writing in his assessment that “although [it’s] stuffed with bounce-scares and gory violence, Marianne does not at any time appear to be tacky.

“In truth, the psychedelic desire sequences which drive Emma to ponder irrespective of whether she’s alive or lifeless have an existentialist thread running by them that you won’t discover in other more mainstream horror sequence – here’s wanting at you, American Horror Story. So, despite the fact that there is traditional frights-a-a good deal, Marianne has additional depth and a meatier narrative.”