netflix-cancels-sxsw-screenings,-activities-amid-virus-issues

LINDSEY BAHR

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix is canceling its South by Southwest screenings and activities amid problems about the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

A enterprise spokesperson confirmed to the Affiliated Push Wednesday that the streamer is pulling out of the annual Austin-based mostly festival, which kicks off up coming week. The business had planned to monitor the feature film “Uncorked,” with Courtney B. Vance, and 4 docuseries. The information was 1st noted by Wide range.

In addition to the screenings, Netflix is also canceling a panel with Rashida Jones and Kenya Barris about the collection #blackexcellence.

Netflix is not the only business to scrap its pageant designs. The Hollywood Reporter also reported Wednesday that Apple was also canceling its strategies for the festival, which integrated Spike Jonze’s “Beastie Boys Story.”

Representatives for the festival did not promptly react to ask for for remark.