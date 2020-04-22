Netflix defeats subscribers’ forecasts and schedules. Expectations for the second half: 7 key takeaway points

Netflix (NFLX) – Get a positive report on investor expectations that blocks of COVID-19 would lead it to report stellar subscriber growth. But he also warned that his growth in the second half could be very different.

On Tuesday afternoon, Netflix reported that its paid streaming subscribers grew by 15.77 million in the first quarter to 182.9 million, easily beating a consensus for 8.22 million net paid additions. The company, which showed a talent for issuing cautious prospects, also led 7.5 million net additions paid in the second quarter, above a 4.14 million consensus.

First-quarter revenue of $ 5.77 billion (+ 28% per annum) slightly beated a consensus of $ 5.75 billion and EPS $ 1.57 lost a consensus of $ 1.64. However, as usual, investor attention has been focused solely on the numbers and comments of Netflix users.

Netflix has ended after-hour trading fractionally after rising to new highs in the past few weeks. The streaming giant surged 34% in 2020 and sported a corporate value of nearly $ 200 billion.

Here are some highlights from Netflix’s Q1 report and earnings interview.

1. Subscriber growth has been strong worldwide

After two quarters of adding less than 700,000 paid subscribers in the United States and Canada, Netflix’s paid subscribers in countries increased by 2.31 million in the first quarter to 70 million.

The EMEA region saw paid subs increase from 6.96 million to 58.73 million. Asia-Pacific, which is receiving a boost from the launch of low-cost plans for mobile devices in several countries, grew by 3.6 million to 19.84 million and Latin America grew by 2.9 million 34.32 million.

2. Netflix believes its second quarter guidelines are “guesswork”

With the current environment characterized by tremendous uncertainty – both in terms of when and how the blocks of COVID-19 will end, and how consumers will act afterwards – Netflix admitted in its first quarter shareholder letter that his second quarter subscriber adds that driving is “mainly guesswork”, and that his actual net additions paid in the second quarter may well be above or below his guide.

“(We) don’t use the words” guesswork “and” guesswork “lightly,” added CEO Reed Hastings during the earnings interview. “We use them because it’s a group of us that feel the wind.”

3. Subscriber growth is expected to slow in the second half of 2020

Netflix thinks that some of the subscriber growth it is currently seeing will ultimately help advance registrations that would otherwise have occurred later, and that those who are not willing to sign up during the current blocking period are unlikely to do so little after the end of the blocks. The company also notes that, unlike last year, the new seasons of Money Heist and Stranger Things will not begin in the third quarter.

“Therefore, we currently assume that Q3 ’20 and Q4 ’20 will have lower net additions than last year because of these effects,” says Netflix. For reference, Netflix had 6.77 million net additions paid in the third quarter of 2019 and 8.76 million in the fourth quarter.

4. Netflix does not expect blockades to have a major impact on the 2020 release schedule

“(Our) film series and 2020 series is largely shot and remotely post-produced in locations all over the world,” said chief of content Ted Sarandos during the earnings interview when he was asked about the impact that content production stops on the Netflix release program. “And we are actually pretty deep on our 2021 list … So we don’t plan to move the program much, and certainly not in 2020.”

In its letter to shareholders, Netflix said it plans to release all of the shows and films it originally planned for the quarter in the second quarter, with blocks only affecting dubbing options for certain titles.

5. ARPU continues to grow, but Forex and mobile-only plans are against it

On a constant currency basis (CC), Netflix’s average per user (ARPU) revenue increased by 8% annually in the first quarter, after growing by 12% in the fourth quarter. Dollar-based ARPU growth was lower, thanks to $ 115 million in revenue from currency swings.

In dollars, ARPU rose 14% in the United States and Canada with the help of 2019 price hikes. It grew 2% in the EMEA and (despite a forex hit of 9 percentage points) by 3% in Latin America. In Asia-Pac, where plans for mobile devices only weigh on ARPUs, it fell by 5%.

6. Netflix is ​​now expecting less cash takings this year

With some of the planned spending planned for 2020 due to production stoppages, Netflix now expects a negative “or higher” $ 2020 billion free cash flow (FCF). This compares with the previous guide of $ 2.5 billion negative and FCF 2019 of $ 3.3 billion negative.

At the same time, Netflix admits that spending reductions could change a previous forecast for FCF to improve every year from 2020. But the company reiterates that it aims to be possibly positive for cash flow and that 2019 will be its year. tip for cash.

7. New statistics have been shared on the originals

Sixty-four million “member families” watched the real Tiger King crime documentary during its first four weeks of availability. Thirty million watched the dating show Love is Blind during its first four weeks and 85 million watched the action comedy film Spenser Confidential.

Netflix also estimates that 65 million families will have seen the fourth season of Money Heist when the first four weeks have expired and that 29 million have seen the third season of Ozark.

Eric Jhonsa of TheStreet had previously covered Netflix’s earnings report and an interview through a live blog.

