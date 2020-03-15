Netflix Delays Output on Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass

Netflix delays manufacturing on Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass

Right after ABC and WarnerMedia introduced the halting of production on a lot of collection, Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill Property) took to Twitter to expose that not only has Netflix delayed production on his approaching horror series Midnight Mass, but also on all other scripted productions at the streaming company amidst global fears of the coronavirus.

Production on MIDNIGHT MASS, which was scheduled to start off Monday, has been briefly shut down (together with the rest of Netflix’s scripted productions.) Wishing protection and wellness for our wonderful cast and crew. #Covid_19

The cast will be a reunion involving Flanagan and many Hill House stars, like Robert Longstreet, Annabeth Gish, and Henry Thomas. Also established to star in the sequence are Michael Trucco (Hunter Killer), Samantha Sloyan (Grey’s Anatomy), Rahul Abburi (Killer Ransom), Crystal Balint (The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco), Matt Biedel (Altered Carbon), Alex Essoe (Medical doctor Slumber), Rahul Kohli (Supergirl), Kristin Lehman (The Chronicles of Riddick), Igby Rigney (Blue Bloods) and Annarah Shephard.

In Midnight Mass, an isolated island neighborhood experiences miraculous functions — and horrifying omens — immediately after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious younger priest.

The horror sequence will consist of seven episodes and will be executive made by creator/director Flanagan and Trevor Macy (The Haunting of Hill Dwelling, Oculus). The collection was picked up beneath the streamer’s multi-12 months tv offer with Flanagan and Macy of Intrepid Shots and is set to start manufacturing this spring in Vancouver with Flanagan directing all 7 episodes.

Flanagan’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, the stick to-up to the 1st season of his horror anthology series, The Haunting of Hill Home, is presently becoming designed.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is influenced by Henry James’ psychological gothic horror novella The Convert of The Screw, which usually takes place virtually solely in an outdated place mansion. There, two young orphans are seemed after by a younger governess by whom most of the tale is narrated by.

A modern day reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s legendary novel of the exact title, The Haunting of Hill Household Season 1 explored a group of siblings who, as kids, grew up in what would go on to turn out to be the most popular haunted household in the nation. Now adults, and compelled back alongside one another in the deal with of tragedy, the relatives will have to ultimately confront the ghosts of their previous — some of which however lurk in their minds even though many others may truly be stalking the shadows of Hill House. Established, directed and govt-manufactured by horror mastermind Mike Flanagan (Gerald’s Game), The Haunting of Hill Residence is a complicated household drama wrapped in a chilling horror story. Trevor Macy served as executive producer along with Flanagan. Meredith Averill acts as co-showrunner and government producer. Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank government deliver, as nicely.

The Haunting of Bly Manor will premiere in 2020 on Netflix.