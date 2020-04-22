Netflix, Delta, Snap, Chipotle and Oil prices – 5 things you need to know on Wednesday

1. – Stock futures increase but riots reign in oil

Equity futures traded higher on Wednesday, recovering some losses from the previous two sessions, but investors were baffled by the damage that the coronavirus pandemic has done to the global economy, particularly the oil markets.

Contracts linked to the Dow Jones industrial average rose 279 points, futures for the S&P 500 gained 35 points and Nasdaq futures rose 106 points.

June futures for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, fell 10.76%, trading at $ 17.25 a barrel on Wednesday while West Texas intermediate crude fell 6.83% to $ 10.78. US benchmark WTI crude fell to all-time lows earlier this week.

The collapse in oil prices “has raised broader concerns about a sharp economic slowdown,” said Hayaki Narita of Mizuho Bank.

Oil ministers from the OPEC + coalition held an unscheduled conference call on Tuesday to discuss the collapse of crude oil, Bloomberg reported, but a statement indicated that they had not reached new policy measures.

The alliance cut production by 9.7 million barrels the day before April, but cuts were not considered sufficient to counter the drop in demand.

Stocks declined for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, again hit hard by the slump in oil prices. The Dow fell 631 points, or 2.7%, to 23018, the S&P 500 collapsed 3.1% and the heavy Nasdaq collapsed 3.5%.

Meanwhile, the Senate has approved a $ 483 billion coronavirus aid package for small businesses that adds hospital funding and virus testing programs. The Assembly intends to vote on the package Thursday.

2. – Profits from the AT&T and Delta relationship

Earnings reports are expected on Wednesday by AT&T (T) – Get report, Delta Air Lines (FROM) – Get report, Visa (V) – Get report, Lam Research (LRCX) – Receive a report, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) – Get report, Biogen (BIIB) – Get report, CSX (CSX) – Get report and Kimberly-Clark (KMB) – Get report.

Wednesday’s economic calendar includes Mortgage Bankers’ Association mortgage applications at 7:00 ET and oil inventories for the week ending April 17 at 10:30.

3. – Netflix adds nearly 16 million subscribers but warns that growth could be interesting

Netflix (NFLX) – Get Report suffered a slight decline in premarket trading after the streaming company added 15.77 million new net subscribers paid in the first quarter, far more than the forecast of 7 million new additions made before the coronavirus pandemic and especially even of the most optimistic analysts forecast.

But the company also warned that growth could cool off during the second half of the year.

Revenue for the quarter was $ 5.77 billion, slightly higher than the forecast for $ 5.76 billion. Earnings for the quarter were $ 1.57 per share, below analysts’ requests for $ 1.65.

For the current quarter, Netflix led 7.5 million new paying subscribers, well above a 4.14 million consensus. The company said it expected revenue of $ 6.05 billion, up 23% from a year earlier, and earnings of $ 1.81 per share, both above estimates of $ 5.98 billion and $ 1.55. .

“Like other home entertainment services, we are seeing a temporarily higher vision and higher affiliate growth. In our case, this is offset by a significantly stronger US dollar, which depresses our international revenue, generating revenue as expected “Netflix wrote in its quarterly letter to shareholders. “We anticipate that the observation will decrease and the growth of the membership will slow down at the end of the birth, which we hope soon.”

4. – Snap users jump 20% during the pandemic

Snap (SNAP) – Snapchat’s progenitor Get Report jumped 19.37% in the premarket trade to $ 14.85 on Wednesday after revenue of $ 462.5 million beaten by analyst estimates and daily active users rose 20% compared to last year.

Revenue for the period increased 44% over the previous year. The figures cover the period until March 31, when most coronavirus hospitalization orders had been in place for about a week.

“Communication with friends increased by more than 30% in the last week of March compared to the last week of January, with an increase of more than 50% in some of the most affected geographic areas,” said the company in a Note.

Snap said direct response advertising has grown and now accounts for more than half of the company’s total revenue.

Snap drew his lead for the second quarter, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

5. – Chipotle will pay a $ 25 million fine for contaminated food

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) – Get Report agreed to pay a $ 25 million fine to settle the allegations that it served contaminated food that sickened more than 1,100 people from 2015 to 2018.

The company has entered into a deferred deferral agreement that will allow it to avoid sentencing by continuing to improve its food safety program, federal prosecutors said, according to Associated Press reports.

The fine is the largest sum ever for a food safety case.

Separately, Chipotle said sales rose 8% in the first quarter to $ 1.4 billion and digital sales rose 81% when customers purchased meals online while at home. Digital sales accounted for 26% of Chipotle’s sales during the quarter.

StreetLightning video with Jim Cramer:

.