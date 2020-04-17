Netflix downgrades analysts despite “Tiger King” success

Netflix actions (NFLX) – Get a report traded later on Friday after receiving an out-of-the-gate downgrade from Benchmark analysts, who despite the unbridled success of “Tiger King” from the streaming content provider see the recent rise in stock prices of the society as “excessive”.

In a research note for clients announcing the start of hedging of the stock, benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan emerged with a sales rating and a one-year price target of $ 327, about 25% lower than the current price of the security.

Netflix’s shares fell 1.75% to $ 431.49 after closing the trading day Thursday up 2.91% to $ 439.17.

“Our cautious view is based on our belief that the actions already reflect a ‘lazy long’ halo from the perception of a safe Covid-19 refuge,” wrote Harrigan, adding that even with high customer additions and lower, growing abandonment competition and potentially limited price power bodes poorly for Netflix’s long-term gains.

Indeed, a return to normal activities for the world combined with stronger economic realities that push consumers to reduce non-essential services such as streaming will be challenges for Netflix, as well as increased competition from the likes of Disney + (DIS) – Get report, Comcast’s (CMCSA) – Get Peacock and HBO Max reports from AT&T (T) – Get reports, which is expected to be launched next month.

At current ratings, the stock “fully recognizes its global streaming leadership and pop culture appeal for transient hits like” Tiger King, “said Harrigan.

Other analysts disagree. Bernstein’s Todd Juenger wrote Netflix’s assessment earlier this month, concluding the streaming media giant from Los Gatos, California, who will benefit from on-site protection measures underway from the coronavirus pandemic.

“(Given that) an increasing number of people experience Netflix, with a particularly high utilization rate, they won’t have the courage to come back to life without it,” said Juenger after raising his price target on the company to $ 487 a share of $ 423.

“(One) of the lasting cultural impacts of the Covid-19 crisis will be to accelerate the adoption of streaming video and further integrate it into culture.”

Netflix’s shares rose nearly 50% from their March low; they closed a record Thursday.

.