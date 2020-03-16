Netflix Elite Season 4 will be bringing a new cast of Messi teens

It was announced earlier this year that Elite’s 4th and 5th Netflix are already in production. Wow, a series getting five seasons on Netflix? Wonders will never stop? Sex-teaching murder-y Cousin will be back for two more seasons, but it does feature a new actress appearance in the characters, which is understandable when considering how the third season begins and ends.

** Some lesser spoilers for the three elite seasons: **

However, despite that exciting news, it was whispered that there would be an entire actor overhaul after the third season was over, and now it has been confirmed. The Fuera de series, a news site in Spain, has reported that Elite Season 3 will be the final season with the current main cast and will have a whole new cast of Season 4 following the exhibition template like Skins UK or the subsequent Season 4 Bad Use fits.

The cast is now convinced that this is true. According to the report, in a video about Elite Season 3, Keetana character Georgina Amoris said, “This is a season where the cycle is over. Another start. Be prepared for your tissues because you’ll need them. It’s a full season.” Alvaro Rico said that the season was “the culmination of the characters’ evolution.”

Personally, I’m glad the series isn’t going to pull off the original cast forever. After a certain point, it becomes exhausting and since when you take 90% of teen drama out of high school (true) at one time, it fails, we would rather allow this nasty bunch to go ahead and enter fresh blood.

While not one of the spoilers about Elite’s third season ending, I found it both a compelling show and also a bit above Riverdale when it comes to milking a drama for a very long time. Elite Episode 22 has the benefit of not being long (thanks, Hera), but at the same time, the Netflix Marvel series has taught us that having a short season doesn’t mean anything if you still pull meaningless mini-arcs.

For the most part, I think there was something interesting about the show’s classification. The students who received the scholarship for the first season were immediately regarded as inferior when they arrived, yet they never left school because they enjoyed the dignity of going there. They allow themselves to be verbally, physically and emotionally harassed because going to school and graduating means opportunities. Well, how often do you have to be interviewed by the police for a murder case before going beyond the privilege curve?

Despite knowing that the system has been harsh against them, Samuel, Christian and Nadia are still attracted to the weeping donkeys in the school, its world, and the halls of Las Encinas. Was it worth it Well, all you have to do is watch the third season and decide for yourself.

For those who have watched, did you think about Elite’s third season?

