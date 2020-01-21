Netflix, facing “subdued” international competition, is increasing its marketing spend by $ 325 million

Netflix has kept its promise to boost marketing spend in the final quarter of 2019.

The streaming giant donated $ 879 million for marketing in the fourth quarter, an increase of $ 325 million over the previous quarter. The company’s marketing costs were $ 2.65 billion, compared to $ 2.37 billion a year earlier.

International expansion, a busy awards season, and increasing competition from new streaming services such as Disney + and Apple TV + are likely to drive marketing spending higher.

Netflix gained 8.8 million subscribers in the fourth quarter. around 8.3 million supplements came from international markets.

The company said slow membership growth in the United States and Canada is likely due to price changes and increased competition, while competitive overseas launches have a “more subdued impact”.

Netflix forecasts global customer growth of 7 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 9.6 million new customers in the first quarter of 2019, which led to a decline in shares in over-the-counter trading.

Netflix attributes the decline in growth to “slightly increased churn rates” in the United States.

Internationally, the streaming giant spent $ 499 million on marketing and $ 1.59 billion for the year last quarter, exceeding domestic annual sales by more than half a billion dollars.

However, Netflix’s gigantic marketing surge in combination with the original content bill of $ 15.3 billion (which is expected to reach $ 17.3 billion in 2020) seems to be paying off. The company received 24 Oscar nominations in eight different films.

Netflix has also changed the way overall views are measured. The company said it was “less useful” to watch 70% of a single episode or movie because it contained content between 15 minutes and more than three hours.

Now it only takes two minutes to register a view. This is enough to indicate that the choice to see the title was intentional, the company said.

Based on this new approach, 76 million households saw The Witcher in the first four weeks of the series – the all-time high for a first season of a series on Netflix. Another 83 million households watched the Ryan Reynolds film 6 Underground in the first four weeks.

