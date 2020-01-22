Netflix Finally Releases “Throw A Coin To Your Witcher”

It took a month, but Netflix released the official version of their favorite internet song “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” from the popular series “The Witcher”. An entire Witcher soundtrack is imminent.

Fan demand for “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” resulted in rips of the song from the second episode of The Witcher, which was recorded in YouTube videos (some of which are played in an endless loop for more than 10 hours), were available for a while – not for mentioning a cornucopia of blankets. So far, however, there has been no access to a clean studio streaming version of actor Joey Batey (Jaskier) who sang “Toss A Coin”. Netflix released the song as a single on Spotify and announced that the official Witcher soundtrack will be released on Friday, January 24th.

You can listen here:

I’m really excited to finally have this version on Spotify – that sounds great – and I’m looking forward to the full soundtrack. But the release delay was a Netflix mistake and a strange mistake considering how much advertising they put into The Witcher.

As Comicbook.com explains, the soundtrack was ready in December when the show’s composers had no idea whether it would be released or not. Netflix could have benefited from The Witcher’s viral popularity and catchiest song if Batey’s version had been available for wider consumption. At the very least, it’s almost guaranteed that the show’s music presentation will get more attention when it returns for season two.

Are you still hearing “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” non-stop? I am. Send help.

