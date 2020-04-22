Netflix Has A New Romcom In The Is effective About Antoni Porowski’s Sexually Fluid Really like Existence

Queer Eye food and wine god Antoni Porowski is functioning on a film at Netflix loosely centered on his dating daily life as a sexually fluid guy. The functioning title is Girls & Boys and *that* is the audio of me aggressively including the film to my future-foreseeable future-future observe list.

Porowski designed the tale with Kenya Barris, the television writer regarded for Black-ish, BlackAF, and Developed-ish. Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chan, the filmmaker duo behind the romcom Plus One particular, will write the screenplay, in accordance to The Hollywood Reporter.

And that’s it! Which is all we know for the instant. No news but on regardless of whether or not Porowski will enjoy himself. But if not, there is usually a opportunity he’ll cameo in it.

As for Queer Eye, Netflix renewed the wholesome collection back again in March for a sixth time. Soon after two seasons in Georgia, two in Missouri, a exclusive in Japan, and the approaching fifth season in Philadelphia, Netflix announced the sixth period will film in Austin, Texas. There is no information yet on when year 5 will premiere, but it would unquestionably be great isolation viewing. Like a warm, reassuring hug that almost everything will be ok.

Get a Texas-sized box of tissues y’all simply because the Fab 5 just arrived in the Lone Star Condition to film Queer Eye Year 6! ????????(oh and P.S. Queer Eye Year 5 is coming actual soon✨) pic.twitter.com/ROH1eCXzPZ

— Queer Eye (@QueerEye) March 11, 2020

“Coming real soon” could signify anything, but though we wait you can binge / re-binge Queer Eye on Netflix now. My personalized favorite is the Japan special, it just hits all the proper spots.

OR, I 10/10 advocate tuning into CATV Mews, coming to you stay from Jonathan Van Ness‘ apartment. Like a little burst of sunshine every few of days.

I mean, appear at this.

Okay, just one extra.

“And recall, say no to bogus mews.” Remarkable.

Tag by yourself, I’m Matilda.

Image:

Getty Photos / Wealthy Fury / VF20

