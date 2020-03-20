Netflix has made $ 100M in external funding for Cast and Crew’s work

Breaking News

Netflix went ahead for its crew – and others – during the pandemic by setting up a $ 100 million fund to provide relief to production staff who were forced out of work.

The streaming giant made the announcement Friday as signs grew in a global recession due to the coronavirus crisis. Netflix says, “Most of the funds go to support for the toughest workers to hit our own products around the world.”

The company goes on to say, “We are in the process of working out exactly what it means, production by production. In addition to the two-week pay we have already made to the crew and reduced products we have been forced to . was suspended last week. “

Funding helps non-Netflix workers too … as the company says $ 15 million of dough goes to third parties and non-profits provide emergency relief to those who don’t. work staff and crew in the countries where their products were shot. .

Many other relief funds, including the SAG-AFTRA Covid-19 Disaster Fund and the Motion Picture and Television Fund each receive $ 1 mil from Netflix.

Netflix is ​​also partnering with other regions where it has multiple production presence – Europe, Latin America and Asia – to create similar support funds.

Most of the funding came as the U.S. government tried to repeal a trillion-dollar relief bill for unemployed Americans.

The company added, “What has not happened yet. We are as strong as the people we work with and the Netflix fortune can help the hardest hit our industry in these challenging times.”