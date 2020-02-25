netflix-has-recruited-manga-icons-clamp-&-other-folks-for-impending-initial-anime-articles

日本発の #ネトフリアニメ を世界へ🌎 ▶️#CLAMP、#樹林伸 氏、#太田垣康男 氏、#乙一 氏、#冲方丁 氏、#ヤマザキマリ 氏✨ 漫画家・小説家・脚本家など日本を代表するクリエイター6名と、新たなオリジナルアニメの企画・制作におけるパートナーシップを発表🎉 詳細は今後随時発表予定！ pic.twitter.com/J3vApmgB8V — Netflix Japan Anime (@NetflixJP_Anime) February 25, 2020

Netflix Japan Anime posted a smaller, 30-second teaser of some of their animated series and welcomed a group of new creators they have introduced alongside to make original anime sequence for the streaming service. “Announcement of partnership with 6 original creators this sort of as manga artists, novelists and screenwriters in setting up and creating new primary animations.”

The creators incorporate the feminine mangaka workforce CLAMP (Cardcaptor Sakura), Kibayashi Shin (Fire Emblem), Ohtagaki Yasuo (Cellular Suit Gundam Thunderbolt), Otsuichi and Ubukata Tow (Mardock Scramble/Goth), and mangaka Yamazaki Mari (Thermae Romae).

Anime sequence have been very popular for Netflix, and final calendar year, in accordance to TBI Vision, “Netflix entered into partnerships with 5 Japanese animation productions homes: Creation I.G, Bones, Bnima, David Generation and Sublimation,” which implies they now have entry to some of the most amazing anime studios, specifically Bones.

Taiki Sakurai, the chief producer of anime at Netflix, said,

We’re fired up to do the job with these amazing creators to deliver best in course anime to Netflix. These partnerships are section of our broader expense tactic to aid Japanese anime – giving creators the ability to inform daring, progressive tales and offering them access to admirers all all-around the world, because storytelling is boundless in the globe of anime.

As someone who has been a fan CLAMP for a prolonged time (the highs and the lows), I’m actually psyched to see what sort of get the job done they come up with for the duration of this offer. Perhaps this will be the thrust to ultimately get them to end X/1999. A girl can desire, in any case. Additionally, CLAMP elevated me, and even with their problematic materials at periods and the way they drop the whole sequence, I love them. When they make terrific function, it actually is fantastic, and for Sakura, Wish, and Magic Knight Rayearth, I’ll possibly aid them for good. (I will normally hate Chobits, nevertheless.)

It is a assorted group of individuals they pulled collectively, and it has a lot of potential for Netflix to have its own highly effective area in the anime streaming planet. Netflix will also be checking out “off-monitor possibilities with them by publishing and client solutions.”

So substantially merch is coming.

Which mangakas would you like to see performing with a streaming company like Netflix to make authentic material? I’d be match to see Yuu Watase make their return in this form.

